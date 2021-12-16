From ‘Dune’ to ‘Appointment with Rama‘(‘ Rendezvous With Rama ‘). Denis Villeneuve He seems to feel comfortable doing science fiction and, after the success of his first film about the Frank Herbert saga, he has decided to embark on the adaptation of another classic of the genre; on this occasion, a work by Arthur C. Clarke, the author behind ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.

Published in 1973, the novel ‘Appointment with Rama’ tells the story of a group of astronauts who have the mission of intercept an alien ship that is crossing the solar system. An adventure that can lead to the first contact of the human being with an alien intelligence …

An exciting starting point that has already been previously explored in the cinema, in fact Denis Villeneuve himself already told us about an encounter with extraterrestrial creatures in ‘Arrival’ (‘Arrival’). ‘Cita con Rama’ will be Villeneuve’s fifth consecutive feature film in the fantasy genre after making ‘The Arrival’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, ‘Dune: Part One’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’, his next project.

For this film, the Canadian director will once again collaborate with Alcon Entertainment, a studio with which he worked on ‘Prisoners’ and the sequel to ‘Blade Runner’. Among the producers will also be the actor Morgan freeman, who already wanted to adapt the novel by Arthur C. Clarke more than a decade ago with David Fincher at the helm. At the moment it is unknown if he will also be part of the cast of the film.

Hollywood Reporter broke the news first and includes statements from Alcon bosses, Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove: