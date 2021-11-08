‘Coherence’ is one of the films of Science fiction more acclaimed than this century, and also a demonstration that something really great can be done in this genre with little money. The surprising thing is that James Ward Byrkit, its director and screenwriter, has not released any feature film since then, but he is already working on a new project, he is also exploring a possible sequel to his first feature film and at Espinof we have had the opportunity to talk with him.

The first question was knowing how come we haven’t seen anything new from him since ‘Coherence’, whose good reception should have served as a springboard, and he wanted to make it clear that he does not want to deal with projects in which he does not fully believe and there have been many problems he had dealing with executives from various studios:

Well, projects were often things that he loved and that somehow changed his DNA. Executives asking for something that went against the whole concept. Or just keeping things simple because they were afraid the audience wasn’t smart enough. Or sometimes the project changed hands in the studio and stood forever. A project that I really liked was sold to a new streaming service on a huge budget and launched with a lot of fanfare, but then the entire platform disappeared just a few months later. He disappeared. I was offered a lot of low-budget movies, but none had the depth I’m looking for. So it’s been an intense few years, working every day trying to get the next project up and running, only to face the same hurdles that I had before doing ‘Coherence’.

‘Shatter Belt’, his new project





Byrkit is currently working on ‘Shatter Belt’, a series of short films with which he wants to recover the spirit of ‘Coherence’. When asked about the connection between the two works, this is what he told us:

Stylistically, you’ll notice similarities in the themes of how reality is put together, and hopefully some of the film’s naturalistic tone. Some of the same actors will appear. And it’s very much a continuation of our budget-free sci-fi, from high concept and low-fidelity that embraces great ideas with no art direction, no wardrobe department, and no special effects. These shorts share the purity of ‘Coherence’ in the sense that there is no studio that dilutes the ideas. It’s just a few cameras and a few actors and imagination, with no Hollywood oversight of any kind.

However, carrying out such a project without the support of any study is not an easy task. For this reason, Byrkit has launched a crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarter. In it, he better explains the needs he has for ‘Shatter Belt’, mainly related to post-production costs, get on like he really wants.

For now, Byrkit has already shot two episodes, described by himself as “the most ambitious“, revealing the following about them:

First we shot episode three, starring American comedian Patton Oswalt, and it was quite an adventure. We only had two days and were hit by a sandstorm on both. But there is such an interesting tone to the story that it will probably end up working very well. These are really like warm-up exercises and require a lot of concentration just to complete production.

The second one we shoot stars Emily Baldoni and Hugo Armstrong from ‘Coherence’, playing very different characters from those in the movie. This one has some deep insights into consciousness and desire, and it was written to be a very nerdy exploration of some philosophical concepts that could take a year to fully discuss. Again, tight budgets, very little time to shoot, and the thrill is how to make it all work together with a crew that is a fraction of the size of a normal show. It was incredibly funny and it reminded me why I love those actors so much.

What it takes to have more ‘Coherence’

Finally, Byrkit has commented on occasion that he has an idea to make a sequel to ‘Coherence’ in series form, so I did not hesitate to ask him if the plan is to focus on that project once he finishes with ‘Shatter Belt’, something that he would be happy to do, but making the following clear: