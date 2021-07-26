When it seemed that the conspiracy theories around Abandoned, from Bluebox Studio and his alleged relationship with Hideo Kojima had been forgotten, the direct of the game and the studio, Hasan Kahraman, has once again added fuel to the fire with what could be a new clue to the involvement of the Japanese creative in the project.

In the past few hours, Hasan Kahraman has changed his twitter cover image for a nice coastal photo starring a small island. A fact that, of course, has not gone unnoticed by conspiracy lovers and, as one of the users of Reddit, could be a new clue to her relationship with Hideo Kojima. When translating “little island” from English to Japanese, the result would be “Kojima.”

The Dutch study has reiterated on many occasions that Abandoned has nothing to do with Kojima Productions, but at the same time, those responsible have fueled the conspiracy for months, generating a lot of activity and expectations among the gaming community. Even more so with the various delays in the official presentation of the game through an interactive app for PS5.

As for Hideo Kojima, the Japanese creative would be shaping a new cloud-based game in collaboration with Microsoft. It is possible that you are working on two projects simultaneously, of course, but we will have to wait to see if you participate or not in the development of Abandoned.

As for the release date of Abandoned, there is still no specific period on the table, but we know that it is a survival horror game exclusive to PS5 that will soon hit stores with a completely unusual proposal. After several delays, its official presentation will finally take place on August 10 through the app mentioned above.