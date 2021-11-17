The Bank of Russia will only fully adopt a central bank digital currency (CBDC) if the digital ruble meets several conditions within the pilot tests, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

Nabiullina discussed the digital ruble before the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets on Monday, revealing more details about the launch of the CBDC, local news agency Interfax reported.

The Bank of Russia will only adopt the CBDC after the bank ensures that rubles can easily be converted from cash to digital ruble and not cash, and only on a one-to-one quote, he said.

“It should be a full-fledged real ruble, no discount or anything else”, Nabiullina noted, adding that the central bank hopes to test the digital ruble for at least a year before a real implementation.

Nabiullina stressed that the digital ruble should not affect local inflation. “Our assumption is that the introduction of the digital ruble will not accelerate inflation in any way and will not affect inflation,” he pointed.

Russia has seen a massive rise in inflation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to official data from the Rosstat national statistical service, lhe national inflation rate has reached its highest level in almost six years, with an increase of 8.1% in October. The Bank of Russia reportedly expects to have lowered the inflation rate to 5% or 6% no earlier than 2023.

The governor’s comments come after Russian lawmakers released a set of documents that describe the main aspects of the country’s monetary policy for 2022 and the period 2023-2024.

One of the documents says that the Bank of Russia plans to adopt the digital ruble “gradually, progressively expanding the scope of use.” The bank does not exclude “restrictions and limits” during the initial stage of the launch of CBDC.

The central bank is concerned that the digital ruble could trigger an increase in the cost of financing for banks as well as “reduces the efficiency of the monetary policy transmission mechanism”, But he claimed this can potentially be resolved as the digital ruble becomes more accessible and used by a large number of customers. The bank also pointed to potential privacy concerns regarding CBDC transactions.

Lawmakers have already recommended a detailed assessment of such risks for maintain the sustainability of the banking industry and macroeconomic stability.

As previously reported, the Russian central bank plans to launch the first pilot tests for a digital ruble in early 2022 on collaboration with major local banks, including Sberbank and VTB, as well as with private banks such as Tinkoff Bank.

