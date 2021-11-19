Although I have visited its corners several times and at different times, the most recent was to celebrate the Day of the Dead. The marigold flowers, the catrinas and the aromas of orange blossom and butter of the typical bread of the dead flooded its streets. Hundreds of people were waiting their turn to be made up in the streets and join this party that, among many other things, included a parade through some of the main streets.

On this occasion – amid strong security protocols – I could see a different face of the city. Among offerings and hundreds of national and foreign tourists eager to experience one of the most representative festivals of Mexico around the world, I met some characters and immersed myself in spaces that tell important episodes in the history of San Miguel.

The Day of the Dead is an ideal date to visit San Miguel de Allende.

(Photos: Courtesy / Collage: Pamela Jarquín.)



What until the 90s was a textile factory that produced canvas, is today an art and design center that has preserved its original name: La Aurora. Inside the property you can find important clues to its history – such as the imposing machine rooms – that serve as a backdrop to galleries, handicraft and design stores, restaurants and artists’ studios that have found an atmosphere in their spaces. ideal for creation. Through its corridors you can find black and white photographs that document different moments of its existence and patios and gardens that give a sample of its splendor.

Hermes Arroyo is one of the best known names to the inhabitants of the city. His workshop, located in front of the El Palomar hotel – a great accommodation option for those looking for a romantic retreat with excellent views and cozy facilities – is responsible for the production of a large part of the mojigangas – huge puppets that usually animate the festivities – that they are seen on the streets of San Miguel. From his childhood he began to learn the trade of cardboard and today his creations have received national and international recognition. Visiting his workshop and taking a class with him to paint one of his cardboard figures is an opportunity to let your imagination fly and disconnect for a while from the world.