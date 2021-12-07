File photo. Facade of the National Tax Directorate (DIAN) building in Bogotá, Colombia, April 10, 2019. REUTERS / Luisa González

This Monday, December 6, the National Tax and Customs Directorate (DIAN) announced that in the period between January and November of this year obtained a gross tax collection of $ 160.2 billion, a figure that reflected an increase of 17.5% compared to the same period of 2020, when it reported $ 136.38 billion.

According to the entity, the amount was achieved after a collection amount of $ 18.1 billion was reached in November, that is, $ 3.19 billion more than in the same month last year.

He also specified what was the collection for each type of tax last month:

-VAT: $ 5.7 trillion with participation of 31.9% of the total.

-Withholding at source for income: $ 5.5 billion with participation of 30.5%.

-Customs taxes: $ 3.5 billion with a participation of 19.5%.

On the other hand, he reported that with regard to collection management, the collection was $ 3.11 billion, with collection actions directed 29,072 to taxpayers with pending portfolio. Similarly, in the period between January and September, collection actions were carried out targeting 172,198 taxpayers, corresponding to the registration of a delinquent portfolio for $ 31.67 billion.

In addition, the entity announced the results of the shock plan to combat tax evasion in November of this year, which yielded a figure of $ 20 billion of the $ 20.5 billion, corresponding to the goal.

“It is important to highlight that we continue to advance in complying with the provisions of the shock plan, achieving, with the cut-off to November, a total of $ 20 billion, of which $ 16.4 is part of the collection for management and $ 3.6 billion to the management of firm acts, accepted by taxpayers in the audit processes, “said Lisandro Junco, director of Dian.

Likewise, the entity specified that it has already met the goal that was set for the end of the year. “The net collection goal set as of December 31, 2021, was met on December 3, 2021. As never before, We have raised $ 150 billion, $ 16 billion more than the previous yearThis is a sign of the commitment that our businessmen have for the economic reactivation, ”Junco added to the newspaper La República.

The entity has already set, through Resolution 140 of November 25, 2021, the value of the UVT for next year. In accordance with the standard, said value was stipulated in 38,004 Colombian pesos.

To arrive at that figure, the DIAN took into account the variation of the CPI -Consumer Price Index- for the income of the so-called ‘middle class’, from October 1 of last year and with a cut-off until the same date in 2021 , resulting in a growth of 4.67%.

It is worth mentioning that the value of UVT for 2021 was set at 36,308 pesos and that this figure is modified at the end of each year since 2006, a period in which it was defined that this indicator should replace the current legal monthly minimum wage as the basis for measuring the taxes that people must pay in the country.

It should be remembered that this figure, defined annually, determines the value that natural persons must pay in taxes such as consumption tax -and that appears on invoices when making purchases- and the income statement; additionally, lUVT has served to determine the unit values ​​of the items that can be purchased on the Day without VAT and that they are free of this tax.

