To insure cyclists within cities, the General Directorate of Traffic has devised a new regulation that will put these two-wheeled vehicles at the center of mobility.

If you are one of those who goes to work or to university by bicycle, this interests you, since we are facing a reform that is going to radically affect traffic in cities (here are 20 key rules for those of you who ride a bike).

As you well know, cyclists have to be close to the shoulder of the cart in those sections where there is no bike lane, so as not to hinder motorized traffic too much. Well, this is about to end.

The DGT is working on several severe changes within the General Circulation Regulation and one of them refers to cyclists and their position on public roads once they are in motion.

Specifically we talk about that they want cyclists to occupy the central area of ​​the lane in which they are circulating, and not that they stick to the shoulder as was usual until now. Not only by tradition but also by law (article 15 of the Traffic Law).

With this change in the General Traffic Regulations, cyclists will have only one role to hold onto, not like now where municipal ordinances conflict with the law national generals.

For example, in Madrid the city council already recommends going through the center of the lane.

It is expected that throughout 2022 this new regulation will come into force so that the circulation changes forever in dozens of cities in Spain.

And this must be clear to both drivers as cyclists, since we all go on the road and we must protect the weak. In this case, cyclists, since they are the most exposed when it comes to having accidents and failing very badly.