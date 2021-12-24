The General Directorate of Traffic wants us to keep in mind for these dates the proper use of the different lights of our vehicle.

Now that we are in the middle of winter and where we have fewer hours of daylight, the proper use of the lights of our vehicle is essential, both short and daytime, because otherwise we can be exposed to large fines.

That is why the General Directorate of Traffic has wanted to remind us what is the proper use of all these lights now on the road, referring to the months with less natural light, but especially to these Christmas dates where for family or friends gatherings we drink more the car in the afternoon or evening.

And among all the types of lights, the short or dipped are the most used and are designed for many circumstances, many of them being mandatory.

Use your #lights💡💡. Remember: 🔆Daytime running lights are not a substitute for low beam. At night, in tunnels, special lanes or low visibility you should put the low beam lights. #fog with 🌫️ dense or #rain intense and turn them off when it disappears🌫️. pic.twitter.com/4voxzgFU1V – Directorate General for Traffic (@DGTes) December 8, 2021

So the DGT reminds us that the mandatory use of these lights would be between sunset and sunrise, also in tunnels, on reversing lanes or in the opposite direction, in poor visibility conditions and on motorcycles.

If we do not make proper use of the lighting system of our vehicle, we will be exposed to penalties of up to 200 euros.

On the other hand, they have also talked about the daytime running lights, where they point out that they can never be the substitute for the low beam lights.

Finally, the high beams can only be used between sunset and sunrise in areas where people are traveling at more than 40 km / h on roads that are not sufficiently illuminated, something that is quite common on these dates.

And it is that the light system of our car must be checked whenever we go to take the vehicle, because it does not exclude the user from taking a fine if during the use of the vehicle he observes that any of the lights do not work properly .