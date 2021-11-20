The DGT may reduce the validity of the driving licenses of those over 65

When do you have to stop driving? Age is not a definitive parameter, it is the state of health, and that must be tested with psychophysical tests more often. The DGT also intends that these tests are more effective to remove drivers with reduced powers from circulation.

Today, 15% of registered drivers are over 65 years old. With current legislation, your driving licenses have a term of five years, instead of 10 years for younger drivers. As long as the psychotechnical tests are passed, you can drive indefinitely.

This group is statistically more vulnerable, both as drivers and as pedestrians and cyclists. 28% of those killed in road accidents during 2019 were 65 years of age or older. The data is in line with the European Union, the 30th%. As children get older, baby boomers, this figure may increase.

Life expectancy in Spain has only been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, discounting that effect – given the high mortality of the elderly – each time it is possible to enjoy a fuller and more satisfactory life even at ages that, in other times, it was of simple old men. Despite this, with age skills are lost, even with all the experience in the world.

However, the DGT is aware that it is a group that deserves special protection, and one of the measures that will be taken is to reduce the periods of validity for veteran drivers that are already contemplated by current legislation. It will be less than five years.

On the occasion of the Road Safety Week, several days of debate on the mobility of the elderly have been held. In one of the interventions, María José Aparicio, deputy director of Road Education and Training of the General Directorate of Traffic, confirmed these plans.

«We know that in the case of people of a certain age we will have to reduce them [los periodos de vigencia de los permisos de conducir]»

But it is not only a matter of withdrawing permits earlier based on suspended psychotechnical exams, but of addressing the mobility needs of this population segment in a more general way. José Ignacio Lijarcio, Fesvial’s project director, referred to this point: “There must be a promotion of the mobility of the elderly, since we are not talking about a question of age but of health”.

An old school driver in his younger years – Photo: simpleinsomnia (Flickr) CC BY

The driving school sector has detected that, after the first confinement, more veteran drivers have been interested in recycling and reinforcement classes. This was confirmed by the president of CNAE, Enrique Lorca. It’s more, was in favor of encouraging this type of training.

For his part, the general secretary of the Spanish Association of Psychotenic Medical Centers (ASECEMP), Bonifacio Martín, advocates recovering the validity periods that existed until 2009. Until the age of 45, the permit was valid for 10 years, from hence it was necessary to renew every five years. From the age of 70, the permit was only valid for two years until its expiration.

Speaking of this issue, it has been more than a year since it was proposed in the Salamanca Prosecutor’s Office that drivers over 70 years old should wear a visible badge with the letter “M”, in the same way that novice drivers have theirs , so other drivers are warned and more patient and forgiving. Nothing was heard on the subject again.

The DGT is behind the improvement of the psychophysical tests that older drivers have to pass, as stated by the director of the entity, Pere Navarro, in an appearance before the Commission on Road Safety of Congress. Of course the current system requires a few fixes.

We have all had knowledge of a very elderly driver who “is a danger at the wheel”, as well as drivers who have to take their keys and sell their car, or who out of sheer stubbornness some veterans refuse to lose the autonomy and freedom that gives them the car. The system is not screening them effectively.

Over time, these problems will be mitigated by technology. With autonomous cars, freedom won’t mean driving. In addition, driving aids may reduce the consequences of drifting and errors, although this is applicable to all segments of the population that drive. In the meantime, more action needs to be taken in the short term.