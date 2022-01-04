Ken Levine, Bioshock creator works on a new video gameBut we may never even get to see it. Nowadays it is not uncommon to hear stories of games that have had completely disastrous developments for different reasons, for project ambition, lack of organization, long working hours, bosses who are difficult to work with or all at the same time. Some recent examples could be The Last of Us 2, Halo Infinite, Red Dead Redemption 2 or Cyberpunk 2077, among many others. To this distinguished list should be added the new game from the creator of Bioshock, a whole “hell” of development, according to the latest report by Jaaon Schreier.

“In 2014, BioShock CEO Ken Levine closed his studio to start a smaller company,” says Shcreier through Bloomberg. “Eight years later, nothing has come of it. Half of the founders have resigned. This is a story about a video game author whose management style has hurt a lot of people«.

In this extensive report, the journalist makes a whole review of Ken Levine’s career, since the launch of System Shock 2, the subsequent purchase of Irrational Games by 2K Games, the complicated development of Bioshock and Bioshock Infinite, the subsequent closure of the studio and the “hell” that is the development of his new project. Seeing the problems that occurred during the development of the creative’s previous games, 2K Games made the decision to end Irrational Games and give Ken Levine a small team and the freedom to work on a new project. That team is called Ghost story games and lock on a game originally planned for 2017, although it had been restarted several times and does not even have a provisional name.

Schreier collects testimonies from various workers and former workers who speak of how difficult it is to work with Levine both professionally and personally. Like one of those eccentric film directors who makes his actors cry and ridicules them if they try to contradict him. «a singular brilliance, a stubborn perfectionism and a delicate ego«, Specifies the journalist. As a consequence, the project fails to move forward and the team loses creatives with each passing day.

Jason Schreier has been one of those investigative journalists for years dedicated to uncovering all those cases of labor abuse and malpractice in general in the world of video games. This report on Ken Levine brings the focus back to Triple-A developments and the idealized figures of some veteran creatives.