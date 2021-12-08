Hyundai presses the accelerator to face the final stretch of the development process of the new IONIQ 6, its long-awaited electric car. The new IONIQ 6 is set to rival, among other models, the Tesla Model 3. A model that will boost the IONIQ sub-brand of electric vehicles.

The development process of the new IONIQ 6 He is already facing the final stretch. Hyundai has pressed the accelerator to complete the ambitious project in which it has embarked as soon as possible. Give life to an electric car that has the necessary wickers to rival, among other models, the Tesla Model 3. It will be the second member of the incipient IONIQ family of electric vehicles.

The arrival of the new IONIQ 5 to European dealerships has enabled Hyundai focus all its efforts on completing the development phase of its next big bet, the IONIQ 6. A development that has been especially concentrated in the South Korean territory. Once again, a test copy of the new IONIQ 6 has been hunted in broad daylight carrying out some road tests.

Spy photo of the new IONIQ 6 undergoing tests in South Korea

Spy photos of the new IONIQ 6

In the middle of last November there was a really important sighting. And it is that a prototype of the IONIQ 6 was photographed wearing the changes demanded by the boss of the automobile group. We must bear in mind that the launch of this new electric has been delayed in order to apply to the project the contributions made by Euisun Chung himself, the top leader of Hyundai Motor Group.

The changes suggested by Chung, beyond the design, were directly tied to the powertrain. The objective? Offer greater autonomy than originally planned. And it must be taken into account that autonomy is a determining factor when buying an electric vehicle. This new sighting confirms that the tests in South Korea have not stopped at any time.

Hyundai’s second electric vehicle powered by the e-GMP platform It will be equipped with a battery that, according to current information, will reach the 77.4 kWh. This capability will be crucial for the IONIQ 6 to be able to homologate a autonomy around 600 kilometers.

The new IONIQ 6 will be supported by the e-GMP platform

The new IONIQ 6 will arrive in dealerships in 2022

The design of the new IONIQ 6 was anticipated through a concept model, the Hyundai Prophecy Concept. The last minute changes that have been introduced in the project also have to do with the aesthetic section. Both bumpers have been redesigned, which will affect the length of the vehicle, which has been slightly increased. In addition, a new backlit grille will be equipped.

When will it hit the market? The launch of the new IONIQ 6, which is known internally by the CE code, is set for the first half of 2022. The order book will be opened shortly thereafter. South Korea will be the first market in which it will be available. Later it will reach other regions, including Europe.