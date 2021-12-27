The coronavirus has returned to be the protagonist in the world of video games, unfortunately, after Square Enix revealed that the development of Final Fantasy XVI was due to the pandemic not going as well as initially expected. This has been made known by his own producer, Naoki Yoshida, to communicate that we will have to be a little more patient to see this new installment in stores.

As he has well confessed, because of this disease the development of the game had to be delayed for at least half a year, disrupting all the plans that had been established in the beginning. Therefore, this has led to the team members having to go to their homes to continue working from them, causing obstacles with the Tokyo official, as well as delays or cancellations in the deliveries of assets from their external partners.

In turn, he added that a large part of 2021 has been dedicated to solving these problems and he hopes that next year the impact will be less, allowing a greater focus on another series of tasks, such as improving the graphic quality, refining the mechanics of the fighting, finishing the skills, perfecting the kinematics and in general optimizing everything that has to do with the technical section.

Ultimately, this means that you have to wait a few more months for any news related to Final Fantasy XVI. It will be sometime in spring 2022 when the next big announcement will take place, so Yoshida wanted to thank all users for their patience and at the same time apologize for these changes that have occurred.

Final Fantasy XVI It has already dropped some other details about its world or its characters thanks to its first images, although today it still does not have an approximate release date. The only thing we are clear about is that sooner or later it will go on sale for PS5 and PC.