Great news for the entire League of Legends community of players is that, Riot Games’ MOBA Season 12 preseason updates are underway, and one thing has stood out more than any other change: Chemtech dragons are on. very “broken” truth.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that Chemtech’s dragons impact the map and the game in two ways. First, the Rift map changes remove the bushes on the red and blue sides and add an invisibility ring.

Best of all, secondly, Soul Buffs allow LoL players to resurrect during skirmishes and teamfights, similar to Sion’s ultimate ability. Let’s say none of them have been well received.

Riot hit the controversial drake and his mighty buffs in LoL patch 11.24, but little changed, so they’ll be back for a second swing early in season 12.

“We are still actively monitoring the terrain of Chemtech Drake and Dragon Soul,” the LoL developers confirmed on December 19. “We knew Chemtech Drake would be a spicy addition and we will continue to monitor it.”

The dragon will see more changes in League of Legends patch 12.1. These will include various adjustments to the way invisibility works in the Chemtech clouds of the soul terrain. Riot also plans to add more Scryer Blooms to the map during the Chemtech soul to provide visibility options.

The planned changes, some of which have yet to be revealed, are aimed at “enhancing the defending team’s experience in their own jungle,” explained the LoL developers. The upcoming 12.1 changes closely follow several Chemtech Drake nerfs that the developers shipped in the final days of the Season 11 update cycle.