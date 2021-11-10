Santiago Nieto Castillo and his now wife, the Minister of the INE, Carla Humphrey

On November 6, Santiago Nieto Castillo married his soul mate, yes, but being forced to abandon the ownership of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF). The man who led the fight against corruption in the country for almost three years, went from being one of the men closest to the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to a simple mortal named Nieto Castillo.

The wedding of the former head of the FIU Santiago Nieto Castillo, and the Minister of the INE, Carla humphrey, had a great call from the political class who did not want to miss the opportunity to be a participant in one of the most important days of the couple. Businessmen and public officials of all political colors met last Saturday, November 6 at the Hotel Casa Santo Domingo, on Antigua, Guatemala.

Among the 300 attendees at the nuptial link were the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, the former governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz, the minister Yasmín Esquivel and her husband, the businessman José María Riobóo, as well as the PAN member Josefina Vázquez Mota, among others . All previously signed a confidentiality document not to filter images of the event.

Hotel Casa Santo Domingo

Nieto and Humphrey’s bond was held outside the country in Antigua, Guatemala, for security reasons, as Nieto, 48, has been an important player in the fight against organized crime in the country. The event was exposed after the police of that Central American country withheld the private plane in which 10 guests were traveling, including the CDMX Secretary of Tourism, Paola Félix Díaz, her husband Jorge Rizo, the director of El Universal , Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, his wife Perla Díaz; television producer Alejandro Gou, etc.

The politicians and businessmen who were heading to the celebration, took with them $ 35,000 in cash – presumably as a wedding gift – for which the agents detained them at the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala. The guests spent around five hours being held.

Hotel Casa Santo Domingo

According to the official site of the Hotel Casa Santo Domingo, they have different indoor and outdoor environments, promotions and services for holding weddings. According to the details, the banquet manager guides the bride and groom throughout the process to design the wedding considering their tastes and needs.

The property was built in the Santo Domingo Convent, which offers 16 types of luxury rooms and suites, gardens, swimming pools, gyms, a business center and art galleries.

Hotel Casa Santo Domingo

