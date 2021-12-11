The design of the back of the cameras of the new Xiaomi 12 has been leaked and it seems that they will arrive with some modules that have aroused confusion among users.

Xiaomi seems to have new phones in the oven. These devices would be the Xiaomi12, 12 Pro and 12 Ultra. The expectations placed on these devices are high. And, is that, the Asian manufacturer has us accustomed to a certain level with its high-end devices. Of course, the first leaked images have not convinced users.

And, is that, what has been leaked so far are the supposed covers that would fit the new high-end Xiaomi terminals. These covers are used to give us an idea of ​​what we will find on the back of the devices, come on, to know the arrangement of the cameras.

Everything could be the most normal, but with Xiaomi this is not usually fulfilled. What we see in the case of the supposed Xiaomi 12 is that it would arrive with a large main camera, two auxiliary cameras and the module for the dual-tone LED flash. In the case of the Pro version, the layout would be the same.

The disruptive terminal would be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, this device would have a really strange camera module. In fact, it would be completely circular and would be full of cutouts to make room for different elements. It could, with a lot of imagination, be normal, but there are many holes.

And, it is that, the disposition of cameras of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra makes little sense to the eye and without knowing what will go inside each of those spaces. What we can tell or imagine is that the main camera will be located in the central circle and three other cameras would surround it, in addition to some type of sensor and the dual-tone LED flash.

We will have to wait for Xiaomi to officially launch the devices to know all the ins and outs of this camera module. At the moment the only thing we can do is wait for the following leaks and the release date, as well as the device in its entirety.