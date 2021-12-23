The design of the new realme GT Pro Master Edition has been seen in full and in detail long before its official launch by the Asian company.

Companies have started to warm up their engines for the new year to come. Many of these companies already have the roadmap marked and know perfectly the terminals that will be launched in the next year, in fact, there are already dates marked for the different devices that will top the lists.

One of these companies is realme and, is that, the firm of mobile phones, laptops, headphones and smart watches has already given a date for the launch of its new top device. This terminal would be the realme GT 2 Pro and its presentation would be set for the first days of January.

In this first week of January we would know first-hand everything that this device has to offer, but to start creating expectations and open our mouths, we already know what its design would be. Well, in truth, this design would be the one of the version that would arrive with the last name Master Edition.

There are not many details about the differences between the two terminals or if the only change will be in terms of design. What is expected is that inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in addition to a good amount of RAM and storage.

On the outside of this realme GT Pro Master Edition what you would see is a rear with a finish with a certain texture, it would not be as pronounced as in the previous generation; but it would be present at a more tactile than visible level. The cameras would be embedded in a vertical module in a rectangular format.

The cameras that are have been able to see In this module there are three, the main and the secondary being the ones that would be larger and a third much smaller. The type of camera combination is not known, but it is most likely that it will be a conventional main slow motion, an ultra wide angle secondary and the third a zoom.