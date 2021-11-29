The latest rumors suggest that the new terminal that Realme has in the oven will have the design of a fairly iconic Android device.

The imagination can be infinite, but that does not mean that, many times, what we imagine is functional. In the mobile telephony sector, innovation is a complete concept, many manufacturers seek to surprise and they may do it, but not in the way they want.

Over the last few years we have seen several companies try to make their phones unique, while others are pigeonholed into repeating the same design over and over again with small variations. And, it is that, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish one phone from another.

Until now, I was really straddling both paths, offering terminals with striking designs in the high-end range, realme GT and GT Master Edition, but also maintaining a watertight and static design line in its lower-end devices such as the realme 8i.

The latest leaks speak that realme would be preparing a device that would arrive under the name of realme GT 2 Pro and, apart from some vertigo specifications, it would have a design very similar to that of the Nexus 6P. Yes, it would look like one of Google’s most distinctive devices.

The resemblance would be found at the rear where the camera section would be integrated into a horizontal package with rounded corners. Inside the device, what is expected is that the future Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is the processor that gives life to the device.

In addition, the front would integrate a 6.8-inch screen with WQHD + resolution and, possibly, with 120 Hz as a refresh rate. As for the cameras, two of the three rear sensors are expected to be 50 megapixels, while the third is 8 megapixels. The loading speed can also come as a surprise.

What is rumored is that the realme GT 2 Pro integrates a 125 W charging system with which it could charge its 5,000 mAh battery in no time. The RAM section would be marked by 12 GB and storage by 256 GB. We will have to wait until we know if all this data becomes real when the device is officially presented.