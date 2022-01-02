The BMW Concept XM has been presented. A preview of the sportier SUV that the Bavarians are developing and that we have seen in tests. The future model will hit the market in 2023, with a design that is generating more controversy than expected, but that will distinguish luxury models with a striking secret.

The BMW Concept XM It has generated more controversy than the Bavarian brand expected. The sneak peek of the new sports SUV developed by the sports division has surprised and not so pleasantly precisely, the front design being the area that most displeases fans of the Munich brand, since the rear has much more concept than the front.

BMW’s design department has embarked on a new strategy that emerged with the new format of the characteristic ovoid grille implanted in the 4 Series, i4 and iX. A style of which you have already warned that it will only be offered in certain models, so it opens a new identity for a new generation of models and each one will have a special personality. The goal is to break the “seen one, seen all” barrier. But with the Concept XM he has climbed many steps suddenly, overtaking a style that will be very different on flagships.

Detail of the main headlights of the BMW Concept XM in a second and more discreet plane

The BMW Concept XM shows the distinctive design of luxury models

Call yourself Series 7, i7, X7 Y XM. The four have already revealed a more avant-garde air in the spy photos, as they have been uncovered. Thinner headlights for daytime running lights and overhead turn signals, and the main projectors of the low beam and high beam at a lower level. A layered design as BMW likes to call it. And this is demonstrated in the front of the XM, whose headlights have gone more than unnoticed, but you can see them clearly in the image above these lines.

The big question is why hide the headlights, something that has an answer. And it is that those of Munich, although they give great importance to lighting technology, they have also decided to take a backseat. The famous “angel eyes” have been a hallmark for years and have evolved, so now the leading role will be these slim headlights and more polygonal and angular radiator grille, the edges of which will be illuminated.

This is the key that will characterize the future luxury models of the German brand, and that will distinguish them from the rest, whose design will be more conventional. In fact, in the development of the new BMW 5 Series that will arrive in 2024, this line is already sensed, an evolution of the current canon in the face of the authentic revolution that the greatest will experience. What remains to be seen is whether the Germans will also undertake it in the same way with the replacement of the Series 8 when it completes its commercial life cycle, scheduled for 2025, because with the facelift that is about to be unveiled, they have not followed the same strategy. than with the X7.