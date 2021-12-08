The situation that is described is in the changing environment and in the way in which organizations have become substantially more reactive to the needs of the consumer and the brand and, on the other hand, the new labor reality has not only created new positions and roles, it has generated a degradation of some roles and the new prevalence of others.

Organizations that operate under centralized corporate models, generally by silos and specialties, have been threatened by new trades and new generations that are much more volatile and do not see employment or role as permanent. Value propositions have fallen short, or anachronistic, and career paths have been left untranslated.

It can be said, for the sake of simplicity, that the new market players – the start-ups with money and appetite – the economic fragmentation and the crisis of the large organizations have generated this dysfunctionality. This would imply limiting the conversation to just a handful of the different causes that generate this particular acceleration of the employment market.

First of all, it is important to understand that unemployment figures have been growing systematically, this implies admitting that there is not an oversupply, what there really is is a mutation of profiles, a relevant elimination of employment as a result of the economic contraction and disasters of poorly designed outsourcing regulations.

One of the elements that is essential to understand this new relationship between the demand and supply of employment, although it had been anticipated a couple of decades ago, is the sociological fact of the coexistence of five generations in the same workplace. This dysphonia with the previous status quo of three generations generates additional pressure on the demand for employment, with the particularity that the level of development of technical skills is implacably opposed to the development of leadership skills between one generation and another.

At the same time, the concepts of “employment” and “work” are beginning to clearly differentiate, where more and more people tend to be interested in “working” than in “employing themselves”, given the lack of interest in the element of subordination.

Along the same lines, traditional value propositions, which are based on their gradual improvement derived from length of employment, tend to be wasted by a worker with less and less ties and, as mentioned, more volatile. The traditional value proposition was based primarily on accumulation – including vacation days – over time, a model of early planting, but distant harvest.