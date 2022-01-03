To the joy of many, Christmas is about to end. On the same day January 6 in the afternoon, in many homes it begins to disassemble the Christmas decorations. A task that is lazy, and that will last the following weekend in many houses.

But before starting the disassembly of the Christmas decoration, it is worth seeing if we have what it takes to store everything properly, so that the following year we can use it again. And at Decoesfera we have prepared a selection of tips and articles to help you in this task.

Tree decoration





We mount the tree with great enthusiasm at the end of November or the beginning of December, but at the moment of dismantling it … what a laziness! Still, you have to arm yourself with patience, and begin to remove the balls and the rest of the decorative elements.

Wrap the Christmas decorations individually, with plastic wrap. transparent bubbles (11.99 euros) for added protection. If you are also a retailer, you can also wrap them with white tissue paper (8.08 euros).

Roll of bubble wrap (Width 1 meter Length 25 meters) for wrapping, protection of fragile objects, packaging, transport and removals.





Creavvee Decoupage-Tissue Paper 50 x 70 cm, White, 28 Sheets

The most delicate objects, or those that have their sentimental part, because they are balls from your grandmother, your mother, or because you brought them from a special trip and they bring you good memories, you can keep them in a box like these boxes in the Sol & Luna Home in Order collection, made by hand that are lined in fabric and have a leather handle.





Or this box with compartments, also from Sol & Luna.





If you have storage boxes at home, you can also add some dividers so that your balls or the most delicate ornaments are protected (9.99 euros).





Cozywind 8 Sheets DIY Drawer Dividers, Adjustable Drawer Organizer for Underwear Socks or Office Supplies (White)





In addition, you can also buy boxes that are made to store Christmas balls. For example, this box that we have seen on Amazon (29.99 euros) has up to 64 compartments to store your Christmas balls.

SONGMICS Christmas Ball Storage Boxes, Set of 3 Christmas Decorations Boxes, 64 Compartments, Modular Dividers, 12 ” x 12 ” x 12 ”, Red RFB029R01

This other bag, made of Oxford cloth, is also a good solution to store your ornaments. It has 64 adjustable compartments, and it costs 30.36 euros at Amazon.

Storage box for Christmas decorations, to store up to 64 Christmas decorations, adjustable compartments for many decoration sizes.

To save the Christmas tree

In the case of the tree, it is best to keep it in its own box. It has the appropriate measurements, and is usually compact. But if you have broken the box, or if it has suffered the passage of time and does not withstand one more Christmas, there are options such as Christmas tree covers.





This PVC bag costs 17.99 euros.

com-four® Christmas tree bag – Storage Bag – Christmas tree cover – 125 x 30 x 50 cm (125x30x50cm)





This waterproof bag costs 20.99 euros.

SHareconn Advanced Durable Waterproof Storage Bag for Christmas Tree, Artificial Christmas Tree up to 9 Ft Organizer (Un-Assembled), and Other Christmas Decorations, Green

If you have space to store the assembled tree, this bag will help you in this task. It costs 45.99 euros.

Nuovoware Christmas Tree Storage Bag, 274 * 83.8 * 83.8CM 600D Oxford Zippered Container with Carry Handles, Storage Case Garden Patio Accessory – Red

To store wreaths and garland





If you have decorated the facade, the window, the fireplace or the staircase with a garland, it is important that you keep it perfectly so that next year you can use it again. This set of two boxes in green and with a zip, costs 21.99 euros.

SONGMICS Christmas Storage Bags, Set of 2 Christmas Garland Cases, with Handles, Double Zipper, Clear Cover for Labels, 76.2 x 16 cm (Dia. X Height), Green RXU001G02





To store your Christmas wreaths, we have also found this bag with a zip and a handle. It costs 15.99 euros.

SALCAR Round Bag for Christmas Garlands with Handle, Double Zipper, Garland Storage Bag that Can Hold Christmas Trees, Garlands, Rugs and Christmas Balls, 52 * 12 cm-Black

And the lights?





I have to admit that removing the lights from the tree is one of the things that makes me lazier. The tangle of cables that can be formed usually cause me the seven evils. Therefore, the work we do today will save us from having a good time unraveling the cables next Christmas.

The most common is to wrap the lights around our own hand. And that is a mistake that does not help at all to avoid chaos. It is best to take a coil, or a piece of cardboard, and wind the cable with this help.

Many times, we use our own hand to draw a circle as we roll and roll and that is not always effective at all. When you’re done, you can put a piece of clear tape to make sure it doesn’t unroll on its own.

Put away Christmas crockery and coffee sets





It is becoming more and more common to have crockery and mugs with Christmas motifs. And although there are people who keep it in cupboards and crockery cabinets, the truth is that in many homes these pieces are kept together with the rest of the Christmas decorations so that they do not take up space in the cabinets that you do use every day.





As a solution, at Sol & Luna we have found these covers for dishes and cups practical and beautiful.

Don’t forget about Christmas textiles





Nor can we forget to collect the tablecloths, table runners, cushion covers or Santa Claus socks. Clean them before storing, fold them properly, and store them in boxes or airtight bags. Also, don’t forget to put an anti-humidity bag (13.99 euros) inside the box in which you keep your Christmas textiles.

Anti-humidity bags, 200 units of 1 g of silica gel, removes moisture and mold odors

In Decoesfera | Fifteen crafts, which we have seen on Instagram, to entertain children on the eve of Three Kings Day