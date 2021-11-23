Europe was once ruled by a handful of royal families. With the aim of ensuring political alliances and maintaining a delimited separation between the nobility and the popular classes, European royalty embarked on a long process of continental inbreeding that has resulted, today, in a handful of royal families strongly connected to each other. Following the family tree of all of them was a nightmare.

And we say it was because this interactive graphic created by Nobody Bremerby Visual Cinnamon helps to visually clarify how all current royals and their previous generations are related to each other. The approach is simple: there are six degrees of separation (redder, more distant; bluer, closer) between all current and past members of the ten surviving royal houses.

How many kings or princes is each associated with? Zero surprises: with many.

An example: the current Spanish monarch. Philip VI has no direct blood ties to the queen of Denmark, Margaret IIBut if both traced back in their personal family tree they would discover that they have names like Victoria I of England in common. For the Danish, it is four generational leaps in direct line; for Felipe VI, five (via his mother). Victoria’s case is particularly fascinating, since she can easily be considered the Great Grandmother of all current European royalty.



Felipe VI and all his “relatives”.

The graphic has a lot of “connect the dots.” By selecting a member of royalty, we can see what relationship he has to others European nobility members. But we can also select two specific members of the family tree and see how many degrees of separation they are from each other. Continuing with our previous example, Margarita II and Felipe VI would be United through the Spanish’s grandmother, Federica de Hanóver, in turn mother of Constantine II, husband of Ana María of Denmark … sister of Margarita II.

And so, with thousands of years of political and family relationships from across the continent.



So close so far.

The exercise is exciting not only to better understand to what extent all European royalty is, in reality, a gigantic family gathered for an extraordinary Christmas Eve dinner and massive, but also the historical threads that have moved many of the relationships between them. The first names on the tree, not in vain, are as distant and remote as Cadell or Eleanor of Aquitaine. And all this without counting other royal families (such as the French, the Italian or the Habsburgs and Romanovs) out of the game.

Crazy hilarious.



Everything comes from Victoria.



From Eleanor of Aquitaine (1122) to Eleanor, future queen of Spain (2016). Almost a millennium of genealogical descent. It is possible to trace their common ties only by jumping between direct relatives (parents to children and so on). Eleanor of Aquitaine would be the great-great-grandmother (x1000) of the current Eleanor. And so with all of Europe.



The Sun King and his close colleagues.



Oh yes, Charlotte of England, the youngest member of European royalty, can trace her particular genealogical history to Marie Antoinette without any problem.