We finally have among us GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, the absolute remastering of a trio of works that have made history in the industry. The possibilities they introduced Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas they still influence today.

Without a doubt, one of the funniest aspects of the titles was being able to enter cheats at any time during the game and start doing the goat (unforgettable the jetpack with CJ). However, Rockstar has confirmed to USA Today that some codes have disappeared from the pack. “We had to remove a couple for technical reasons, certain things that didn’t work well on the Unreal Engine base,” explains producer Rich Rosado.

However, Rosado himself indicates that there is some other hidden secret regarding the tricks. We don’t know how many there are exactly, but the community has already discovered the first one. It is a trick that allows the heads of the three protagonists to be disproportionately increased, with a very comical result.

The funniest and most curious thing of all is that to enter it you have to press the mythical Konami Code. It is a sequence of buttons that the Japanese company implemented in many of its games, offering possibilities of all kinds depending on the game in front of us.

In fact, it has been replicated many times by other companies. To activate this cheat, you will have to press these buttons:

Xbox : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A.

: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A. PlayStation : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X.

: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X. Nintendo switch : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B.

: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B. Pc: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A.

Remember that every time you perform tricks you will block the possibility of getting trophies and achievements in the system you play on. You can check more tricks here below or see which are the stations and songs present in GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.