The arrival of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has generated excitement at all levels of the industry. The Rockstar compilation pack has been subject to review bombing due to the bugs presented by this review that uses the Unreal Engine for it.

There are many bugs and funny changes that the community has shown, but one of the most striking is found in GTA 3: The Definitive Edition. In the clip that we can see below, a car drives through the streets of Liberty City and with every meter that it advances its size is increasing, without control or apparent reason.

also in gta 3 if you wiggle your car it gets bigger for some reason https://t.co/ftRHt9Yd0W pic.twitter.com/IN3LCq7Iqi – totally dr polito (@ DarkwingDust69) November 14, 2021

The glitch is extremely funny and ends up turning the car into a grotesque mass of gears. Although everything seems to point to one more error than those present in GTA Trilogy, the origin of this failure has its origin in the original work 2001.

Using Claude Speed, in the original GTA 3 we could cause several glitches in the game, mainly related to vehicles. Through a series of steps described in the video below, it is possible to make cars start to increase in size, causing them to they can pass through many models of the city with unpredictable effects. You can see it in action starting at 3:10.

ThunderTHR, creator of the video, assured in 2017, the year in which the footage was uploaded, that This error can be reproduced on PS2, PC, Xbox and the version of PS2 that runs on PS4. Considering that GTA Trilogy is nothing more than a huge layer of paint on top of the original games, it is normal that not only all the virtues of the works have been preserved, but also their flaws.

The trilogy has returned to sale on PC after disappearing for a few days from digital stores on the platform. Meanwhile, we can compare the classic versions with the remastered ones.