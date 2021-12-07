The PS2 classics included in PS Plus make the subscription pay for itself. If these are of the caliber of GTA III and Final Fantasy X giving them a try is no longer optional, and if they arrive remastered even better.

The new batch of PS Plus games will be available to all subscribers of the service as of Tuesday, December 7 and it comes loaded with nostalgia and action. Four games that, as we will see, technically count as five.

In addition to the newly released GTA III: The Definitive Edition, which does not take us by surprise, it is joined by the timeless adventures of Yuna and Tidus in the Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster bundle. Quite a detail considering that FFIX arrived in November. And if you wanted an extra action with a touch of strategy, the very John wick It will serve you in ladles.

New PS Now games

GTA III: The Definitive Edition (Also available in GTA Trilogy along with GTA: Vice City and San Andreas for 59.99 euros)

One of the pillars of the modern video game. Rockstar Games invited us to turn an entire city into our own amusement park by working for organized crime or unleashing mayhem for sheer pleasure. This Definitive EditionIn addition, it includes better textures, a widescreen display, an updated control system and that post-launch patch that the classic was crying out for.

The saga Final fantasy debuted on PS2 with its tenth numbered installment, the ambition of a blockbuster and the excellence and pampering with which Squaresoft has always treated its star saga. That was a surprise followed by a bigger one: two years later a direct sequel would arrive at the same console. This edition includes both games and a comprehensive update of both.

That John Wick ended up having his own video game does not catch us again. That he adds to the torrent of action touches of strategy and comic book graphics, however, it is a brave move that has not done badly to the proposal.

No batch of new PS Plus games would be complete without a fun, family-friendly alternative: Spitling we are colorful creatures that, based on spit, irrigate arcade action levels with a minimalist touch. One of those games that is enjoyed more and better with four controls.