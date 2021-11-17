It is more than likely that from Rockstar they are not satisfied at all with the arrival of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. The truth is that the reaction of the community has resulted in enormous criticism against the compilation, after having found multitude of errors and bugs that do not respect the original titles.

Even from the company they have not corrected historical glitches, so we can reproduce them today as in GTA 3. Without a doubt, one of the additions that the audience has least liked is the new rain, which makes vision very difficult as we tour San Andreas, Liberty City, and Vice City.

As there are many memes and jokes about it, user Nash Muhandes has decided to take it even more as a joke and has created a mod for the original Doom. In this case, has introduced this rain effect while we dedicate ourselves to annihilating demons.

Sure, the joke is done and we all laugh, but poor Doomguy is subjected to a hell worse than the creatures trying to kill him. Is really hard to hit a single shot with this downpour in front of us. Of course, if you want to try it out for yourself, here is the link to download it.

“This is a joke mod. It is for poke fun at the rain effect in GTA Triology: The Definitive Edition, which has been a subject of controversy for a few days, “explains Nash himself. If you still have doubts about how much these remasters have changed compared to the originals, you can take a look at this comparison.