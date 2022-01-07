A few moments ago it was confirmed that the face-to-face event of E3 2022 It has been canceled due to the problems posed by COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. However, one report notes that this may well not be the case, and plans for a physical celebration were scrapped for months.

According to Mike Futter, analyst and developer, plans to cancel a physical event by ESA, organizers of E3, They were in operation since mid-November 2021. This is before the Omicron variant was seen in such a dangerous light. Without a doubt, a strange decision, especially considering that a face-to-face event was something that was presumed last year.

This is spin. I heard from sources in mid-November, before Omicron’s emergence at the end of that month that the ESA had abandoned their dates for the LACC. https://t.co/2oIbkNDFBx – Mike Futter (@Futterish) January 6, 2022

Along with this, Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist, supports this information by noting that the ESA had not provided some kind of schedule for E3 this year. At the moment it is unknown what this change of plans means for this event. Some have pointed out that this is the end of E3, while others just believe this is a bump in the road.

BTW, I 100% believe @Futterish‘s reporting that the ESA gave up on E3 months ago (there would otherwise have been dates on their website) over the PR fluff piece that hit today. No way was this a knee-jerk reaction to Omicron. It’s E3 throwing in the towel – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 6, 2022

The past year has shown that digital presentations work for some, and not for others. In the case of E3 2021, a couple of events managed to captivate the public, but many more lost the interest of digital assistants. We can only wait and see if ESA managed to learn from its mistakes.

Last year it was shown that companies can live without an E3. Although it is clear that there are businesses behind that require events of this type, and the independent scene may not get the exposure it deserves, the general public and large companies can already live without E3, which is a sad thing.

