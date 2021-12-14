Shootings in the office, collapse of warehouses and buildings due to meteorological disasters and work accidents. Not having a mobile phone in the workplace has become a problem for employees from many angles, especially since they do not have a communication element with which to notify in case of emergency. The bosses of the world prefer that smartphones are away from work to avoid distractions and improve productivity.

But the debate has reignited this week with the collapse of an Amazon warehouse that killed six people. No one could foresee what was going to happen or ask for help.

The catastrophe. The warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was reduced to rubble when a series of tornadoes swept through six states, leaving a trail of destruction for hundreds of miles. Amazon had for years banned workers from carrying their phones in warehouses, requiring them to leave them in vehicles or in employee lockers before going through security checkpoints that include metal detectors. None of the workers knew what was coming on the outskirts of that building, or what would happen afterwards.

Following the tragedy, workers at that plant have asked to access information such as updates on dangerous weather events through their smartphones, without interference from Amazon, especially on tornado risks. The phones can also help them communicate with emergency services or loved ones if they are trapped, they said. “After these deaths, there is no way I can trust Amazon to keep me safe. If they apply the policy of not using phones, I resign,” explained one.

The problem. Mobile access concerns highlight deep mistrust between executives who set rules focused on productivity and efficiency to gain a competitive advantage, and frontline workers who often fear their safety is secondary. In 2018, two Baltimore warehouse workers were killed when a building collapsed in a storm.

For months, and in light of the tragedy of a mass shooting that occurred in April in Indianapolis, USA, at a FedEx facility in which nine people died, questions have been raised regarding the right of employees to have a mobile phone while they work. Many workers, including FedEx employees, have questioned company policies to prohibit the use of telephones while on the premises and consider it a violation of their personal freedoms. Basically, because if an employee has an emergency, they have no way of knowing or warning what is happening.

Can mobile be banned? Currently, the law in the US does not make it very clear that the use of the telephone is not a personal freedom that is protected. Consequently, an employer has the right to limit or prohibit an employee from personal mobile use during company hours. This means that it is not illegal for a company, such as FedEx or Amazon, to require that all employees leave their cell phones at home or in their vehicles while they work on the premises. The reason for being is productivity and the belief that the less time the employee spends on the phone, be it talking to someone, playing games or on the Internet, the more focused they will be on their task and they will be confident.

Despite the company’s right to establish this prohibition, employees, however, must be able to use their phones when they are not during business hours, such as during breaks or during lunch. It is also important that employers communicate clearly with their employees so that in cases of emergency, their family members can contact the employer to communicate with them.

What the law says in Spain. In our country, it is not a simple matter. From the Workers’ Statute, we can extract that employers can take the surveillance and control measures that they consider necessary to guarantee the fulfillment of the labor obligations by the workers. In this way, although a boss cannot prohibit employees from taking their mobile phone to work, he can limit the use of the smartphone in situations that do not have to do with the development of their work, family emergencies or any type of cause force majeure in which the worker must respond quickly to the phone or go quickly even when they are in working hours.

Now, this comes into direct conflict with another right of workers, which is the right to privacy, protected by Organic Law 1/1982. In this way, all technological devices, including the mobile phone, are protected by the right to privacy. In this way, it becomes more difficult for companies to control their use. In addition, by law there is no specific protocol to follow, since current regulations only inform that “workers and public employees will have the right to privacy protection when using the digital devices made available to them by the employers “. All experts agree that there is a legal vacuum in this area.

Counterarguments. Several studies have delved into the risks and occupational accidents derived from the use of the telephone at work. This one in particular concluded that workers tend to receive more calls and have more accidents while using a mobile phone. Of those surveyed, in total, 13.7% received calls and 2.4% had accidents in which the mobile phone had a partial effect. Mobile phones are also the main cause of distraction when driving.

A question of security. On the other hand, the 112 emergency services are at your fingertips when you carry a mobile phone with you. Some workplaces are remote and landlines or emergency phones are not available. In the event of a motor vehicle breakdown or accident, have a smartphone provides a way to communicate and ask for help. They have the ability to immediately alert others to a change in the environment that has created a hazard and allow immediate updates, including changes to work or rescue plans.

