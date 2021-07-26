Just a few days ago from the announcement of Dead Space Remake, the great surprise that EA prepares for the new generation of consoles and PC. The project, developed Motive Studios to offer a greater immersive experience, anticipated some of its novelties and now we have been able to know the team of people that make up the project that is in an early stage of work thanks to an analysis carried out by VGC.

First of all, in Dead Space Remake the EA Motive’s own developers, huge in it after the release of Star Wars: Squadrons last year. Among them is the development manager Alma Talbot, the senior environmental artist Xavier Perreault and senior lighting artist Mathieu Tétrault. Likewise, there is at least one former Dead Space developer who has returned for the remake, in the case of the art director. Mike yazijian, who worked on Dead Space 2.

Various former Ubisoft developers They are also on the Dead Space Remake team. The creative director stands out Roman Campos-Oriola, Creative Director of For Honor and lead designer for games like Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, Red Steel and its sequel. Also featured is the senior producer Philippe Ducharme, who worked on Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry 5, and Watch Dogs: Legion; The designer Jessica maher, and senior technical designers Daphney alarie Y Shadi Mallak, linked to Assassin’s Creed.

Workers have also been rescued from BioWare, such as the main level designer Gary stewart, who worked on the Mass Effect saga, the senior 3D environment artist Alexis dumas (Mass Effect: Andromeda, Star Wars: Battlefront 2), and the leader in gaming technology Pierre-Vincent Bélisle (Mass Effect: Andromeda and Star Wars: Squadrons). Finally, it has also been discovered that they are in the project Stephen yu (Batman: Arkham Knight and Sleeping Dogs), Senior Technical Artist Robin bonhoure (ex Ubisoft until February last year) and Senior Visual Effects Artist Maximilien Faubert (Shadow of the Tomb Raider).

With this impressive roster of developers, we will have to wait for the result of Dead Space Remake, which for now has been content to show a teaser trailer.