The Dead Space Remake development team consists of veterans of Ubisoft and Bioware, among others

The entire industry was delighted to see that Electronic Arts, finally, showed the resurgence of one of the most beloved survival horror sagas: Dead Space, in the form of a remake of the first installment. We have already heard the development team, EA Motive, say that they will highly respect the original work, and will try to improve it, but without departing from the work that Visceral Games created more than a decade ago. We all have hopes in the study in charge of the title, since Dead Space Remake’s development team consists of veterans of Ubisoft and Bioware, among others.

Thanks to an analysis done by the medium VGC, we can get an idea of ​​the amount of talent that there is in EA Motive, and that they are workers with a lot of experience, both in the industry, and working in other AAA titles. Besides that there are numerous developers who worked on Star Wars: Squadrons, we can find the Creative Director of For Honor, Roman Campos-Oriola, or also the lead level designer Gary Stewart, who worked on the Mass Effect series, in Bioware.

As we can see, these are just a few of the developers who carry out the development of the remake of the first installment starring our favorite engineer, Isaac Clarke. We just have to wait to see what EA Motive is preparing, and if it is worth following the legacy that Visceral Games left in 2008..