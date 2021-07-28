A heartbreaking scene is experienced in a Manila cemetery: two men remove Rodzon Enríquez’s bones from a grave and put them in a bag. Five years after the young man died in the Philippine drug war, the funeral grant has expired.

“I don’t want them to throw away his mortal remains,” his 63-year-old mother, Corazon Enriquez, explains to AFP, while the two men wearing masks and protective suits take what is left of her son.

Associations estimate that tens of thousands of people have died since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered security forces to hunt down drug addicts and traffickers in a highly controversial campaign targeting young people.

Many of the dead were buried in high-stacked graves in the capital’s cemeteries, where a five-year concession costs about 5,000 pesos (85 euros, $ 99).

When these short-term leases expire, a Catholic charity helps families who cannot pay for the removal of the remains of their deceased and who want to have them cremated.

Like many other residents, Corazon Enriquez, a mother of seven, applauded the president’s promise to end drugs in 2016.

“If you know drug addicts, go ahead and kill them because it would be too painful for their parents to do it themselves,” Duterte said at the time.

– Dejected in his sleep –

But she never imagined that her family could be one of the victims.

Rodzon was a port worker who took methamphetamine to stay awake during night shifts. Police killed him when he was in bed a few weeks after the president was inaugurated, she said.

“I want him to be with me at home, even if his body is not physically there. I know that he is,” he says, referring to the ashes that he will keep until a definitive place is found to place them. “The pain is still there. I wish I could trade my place for his.”

The priest Flavie Villanueva, very critical of Duterte, is involved in the exhumation. He says there could be thousands because the concessions will expire.

He hopes that the ashes can be kept in the columbarium, so that the deceased can rest in a dignified place and this facilitates the mourning of the families.

“Losing a relative is very hard. How can they also accept losing their mortal remains?” Asks the priest, who collects money to help the relatives of the deceased.

– “They are persons” –

For some it is too late. Someone has already removed the bones and put them in bags with those of other deceased even before the concession expired, explains priest Villanueva. “They are people,” he laments. “They deserve better.”

In one day he witnessed seven exhumations, under the gaze of shattered families.

In addition, many of the dead were in charge of taking money home and with their deaths the families were left without resources, he adds.

“If you don’t have enough to feed your children, if the living are starving, how can you care about the fate of the dead?”

Reynaldo, Joralyn Fuellas’ husband, was shot dead by armed men riding a motorcycle on the day she turned 39.

She went to work as a driver to earn a little more money to be able to pay her and her 11 children a birthday meal. He later learned that he was blacklisted.

“I am happy to be able to bring him home,” says the woman, after witnessing the removal of his bones, which will be cremated. “I’ll be able to tell my kids, ‘Dad is here.’

– A crime against humanity? –

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced in June that it requested the opening of an investigation into thousands of murders committed during this “war on drugs” and that could constitute “crimes against humanity”.

The investigation spans the first three years of Duterte’s tenure, through 2019.

The president, who cannot run for a second term next year, has refused to cooperate with these investigations that he considers illegal.

Felicitas Narvarte’s son Edward was shot and killed two weeks before Duterte’s inauguration but she blames the president for his death.

Hours after they had eaten at home, she heard gunshots and then her son yelling, “Mom! Mom!”

“I will not find peace until the person who ordered the killing of the drug addicts is behind bars,” the 60-year-old told AFP after placing candles at her son’s grave.

She intends to put the mortal remains in a smaller, cheaper box so that her grandson can be collected before them.

But you don’t have time to raise the money needed to renew the funeral grant. “I do not want his bones to mix with those of others,” she says, devastated.

