The DC Comics moments that marked 2021

2021 is nowhere near the end, and we share with you the moments of DC Comics that marked these 365 days both in film, television and comics

In 2021 DC Comics was an inexhaustible beta of emotions and moments. Which reached us through all the media, which led to moments that marked the year that is days away from closing its page.

Don’t miss: Top 5: Best DC Comics Mexico releases in 2021

From the shocking scenes in movies like The Suicide Squad or events like the end of Supergirl. Even classic cartoons that the DC Comics Mexico launches gave us became moments that nuanced 2021

Thanking you for the honor of your preference for one more year, DC Comics México presents the collection of moments that marked 2021.

The end of Supergirl

If there is an event that will mark the 2021 of DC Comics on television, it is the end of Supergirl, the series that after six years on the air aired its last chapter, with the inhabitants of National City knowing the identity of Kara Zor-El as the Girl of Steel, who takes an authority role at CatCo.

Nightwing arrives

One of the comics that were printed for the first time in Mexico finally brought us the origin of one of the most important members of the batifamily. The New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract brought us Dick Grayson’s resignation from Robin’s mantle and the rise of his new personality: Nightwing.

Zack Snyder’s: Justice League

You don’t always get a second chance to redeem yourself, and after the Justice League results in 2017, Warner Bros rectified years later to deliver us Zack Snyder’s Justice League (Zack Snyder’s: Justice League, 2021), the vision that originally the director wanted to print Justice League on a tape that works from start to finish.

A new ambassador of horror arrives with Robin King

Dark Nights: Death Metal was the setting for the arrival of one of the most fearsome and macabre villains in the entire DC Universe: Robin King.

Similar to Batman Who Laughs, Robin King is a deranged version of Bruce Wayne, who is still a child who is more twisted. He killed the heroes of his world and is delighted with the prospect of doing it again. He’s an expert in taking down heroes and he’s one of the deadliest new villains.

The Suicide Squad

The incorporation of James Gunn into the ranks of DC Comics gave us a disruptive film that differs from what was done with a galactic group from La Casa de Enfrente. With The Suicide Squad James Gunn has ushered in a new era for DC Comics movies, one that promises great respect from the filmmakers to the source material.

Batman meets the real Joker

If the plot of the Three Jokers was shocking from beginning to end, the fact that Batman knew the identity of the Joker a week after their first meeting was decisive but the Dark Knight preferred to hide the identity of the villain to protect his family. , which is hidden in Alaska.

Batman in Flash

One of the most anticipated trailers in the framework of DC Fandom 2021 was that of The Flash, the film where Ezra Miller reprises his role as the Scarlet Sprinter, in which the adaptation of the events of Flashpoint is expected, where one of the main moments is the meeting between Barry Allen and Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton).

The second Batman trailer



One of the most anticipated moments of DC Comics in the year was the launch of the new trailer for The Batman, the film that will hit theaters on March 4, 2022, with Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman, in a noir-style proposal by Matt Reeves.

Superman: For the Man Who Had Everything

In August 2021 SMASH and DC Comics Mexico treated you in a special edition the stories that Alan Moore wrote about Superman, highlighting For the man who had everything, a story that had the strokes of Dave Gibbons, where Superman has a vision where his life on Krypton was prosperous, in an illusion created by a Black Mercy, which Mongul led him

The Death of Batman

The publication of Final Crisis in Essential Editions format brought us one of the most acclaimed stories of the 21st century. Where the Justice League stars in one of the most epic battles against Darkseid and his allies.

Batman is captured by Granny Goodness, Darkseid’s lieutenant, who is wounded by the Dark Knight, using a radon bullet. Darkseid didn’t hold back and killed Bat Man. Fortunately Batman later came back to life.

It may interest you: What will DC Comics offer us in film and television in 2022?

Source: DC Comics

The Dark Multiverse Stories, unmissable stories that come to SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

The most memorable moments in DC’s great history… reimagined for a dark new world!

The Dark Multiverse … where everything you fear, every dire possibility, lives in its own reality. Here, the crucial events that shaped the DC Universe happened differently, more sinister, and followed twisted and darker paths.

Tempus Fuginaut witnessed all of this, an immortal being who stands guard at the barrier between universes… these evocative and chilling tales reveal the final destinations of the untouched paths… and the cursed fate of those who chose to follow them.

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you Histories of the Dark Multiverse. This collector’s volume compiles the five One Shots along with their acclaimed precursor volumes that you cannot miss.

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is how Robert Pattinson looks like Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die by flying like he does