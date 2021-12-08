In 1930 they wanted to replace Santa Claus with the pre-Hispanic god Quetzalcóatl, who would bring gifts to children. Photo: INAH

Last Tuesday, criticism arose from various sectors of society, because in the Senate of the Republic a large Christmas tree, which caused a stir and controversy, as it was decorated with pre-Hispanic symbols.

In form of pyramid, with a plume instead of a star, an image of Quetzalcoatl and a snake running through it, instead of frost, was how said ornament was installed in the Patio of Federalism.

The tree was divided into four sections, by blocks of silver, blue, gold and red, wrapped by a green garland, lights, small spheres, several images of Mexican shields, at least eight poinsettias, a large multicolored plume at the top of the tree, and the figure of the god Quetzalcoatl Coming down from the top is how the Christmas tree looks in the middle of the square of the legislative precinct.

The fact was criticized by members of the Senate, who even mocked the Christmas ornament adapted to pre-Hispanic cultures.

This fact reminds us that it is not the first time that you want to celebrate Christmas in a very Mexican style. And it is that in 1930, just at the time post-revolutionary, wanted to replace the good-natured chubby who gives gifts “Santa Claus”, by feathered serpent Quetzalcoatl, so that she would be the one to deliver gifts to the children, and not the man from the North Pole.

Was the November 27, 1930 when, to everyone’s surprise, the front pages of the most important newspapers of the time announced that, in the words of the then Secretary of Public Education Carlos Trejo y Lerdo de Tejada, Quetzalcóatl it would be the symbol of Christmas of that year. Apparently this idea had been born a day before by whoever was president Pascual Ortiz Rubio, in an outburst of nationalism and distinctive feature of the presidential lineage in Mexico.

“Yesterday I had the honor of having lunch with the President of the Republic and during the meal we agreed on the convenience of replacing the symbol of Santa Claus for Quetzalcóatl, Divinity that is Mexican ”, declared Trejo and Lerdo de Tejada.

When journalists asked him what was the reason for this decision, the head of the SEP stated that it was “To engender in the heart of the child love for our culture and our race.”

Being those times when the presidential word was equivalent to an unappealable order, the mockery did not wait. The idea that a pagan god, who materialized as a feathered serpent, would assume the role of Santa claus or santa claus, it was too much. Furthermore, at that time the Catholic religion was deeply rooted in most of Mexican society.

However, the few and subordinate defenders of the cause, emphasized that there was no reason to deposit the hearts of Mexican children in an old stranger of doubtful origin.

Finally the December 23th, date established for the arrival of Quetzalcoatl, who would bring toys to the children. That day a structure was mounted that simulated a huge pyramid of the Aztec deity, in the now disappeared National Stadium who was in the Colonia Roma.

After those present, including the cabinet, the diplomatic corps, and President Pascual Ortiz Rubio accompanied by his wife, sang the national anthem with the fervor that the occasion merited, Quetzalcóatl climbed the stairs of his temple and proceeded to share his treasure , consisting of sweets and toys.

However, the event was not very successful, so that was the first and last event in which Quetzalcóatl replaced Santa Claus.

