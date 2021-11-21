Steve Jobs introduced Halo as a game for the Mac, however that never happened.

Macs were never devices designed to play games, at least it is not one of their main assets. However, more than 20 years ago, Steve Jobs revealed for the first time images of a game that aimed very high, it was called ‘Halo’ and would be released for Macs in early 2000. A game that could have changed the history of Mac games.

Macs ran out of Halo because of Microsoft

The announcement was made at the 1999 Macworld Conference & Expo and late Apple co-founder announced ‘Halo: Combat Evolved’, a game developed by the small company Bungie studios, as an upcoming game available for Mac computers.

Great games are starting to make their way back to the Mac, but this is one of the best I’ve ever seen. It will be released early next year, developed by Bungie, and this is the first time it has been shown to the public.

Nevertheless, ‘Halo ‘never made it to macOS. The game was shown a new trailer at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2000 and attracted a lot of attention by positioning itself as a shooter very innovative first person. And that made Bungie Studios, the Halo development team, bought by Microsoft for a figure of about $ 30 million.

Halo se thus became an Xbox exclusive, which would never be released on other platforms and which was positioned as one of the most important exclusive games on the Microsoft console. This upset Apple’s plans to feature a major game on its Macs.

What would have happened if instead of Microsoft it had been Apple who had bought this small company? We will never know, what is clear is that ‘Halo’ helped Microsoft sell many Xbox consoles, and that Mac users were unable to enjoy the game.

