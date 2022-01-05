New year, new releases! Just a week ago we brought you the last review of the billboard news for 2021 and today we welcome a 2022 film course That starts with a fairly discreet assortment of releases and a box office with no unexpected surprises compared to what was seen on previous weekends.

The folks at Comscore have yet to provide concrete fundraising figures, but taking a look at the tentative Top 5 for the last fiscal year, we can see how ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues to occupy a first position from which he does not seem to intend to get off “And I still have to do it.”

In second, third and fourth position repeat ‘Sing 2!’, ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘Mom or Dad’; figuring in fifth place a ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’ whose disappointing debut It has unseated a ‘West Side Story’ that last week could only be made with 0.26 million euros. Bad business.

The premieres of January 5, 2022

‘The day of the flag’ (‘Flag Day’, 2021)

Five years after ‘I’ll say your name’, Sean Penn returns to occupy the director’s seat, doing double as interpreter, with ‘The day of the flag’; a feature film halfway between thriller and drama that tells the story of a father who tries to support his daughter by leading a double life as a counterfeiter, thief and con man.

‘Delicious’ (‘Delicieux’, 2021)

After the good reception of ‘Pear Cake with Lavender’, Eric Besnard returns to Spanish cinemas with ‘Delicioso’; a historical comedy set in France in 1789 prior to the French Revolution that immerses us in the world of cooking with Grégory Gadebois and Isabelle Carré.

‘What do we see when we look at the sky?’ (‘Ras vkhedavt, rodesac cas vukurebt?’, 2021)

From Georgia, Alexandre Koberidze writes and directs ‘What do we see when we look at the sky?’; a romantic drama with a fantastic component involved that lands in our cinemas after winning the FIPRESCI Prize at the Berlin Film Festival, the Special Jury Prize in Mar de Plata, and after receiving a great reception on its way through various international competitions .

Plus…

‘The honest spy’ (‘Nahschuss’, 2021)

‘I Never Cry’ (‘Jak Najdalej Stąd’, 2020)

‘Impure State’ (2020)

