The then girl went to a hairdresser (photo: Screenshot / Tiktok)

Danna Paola She is one of the Mexican actresses who started her career since she was very little, so in 2001 I participate in a telenovela broadcast by Televisa where he would interpret the role of “María Belén”.

With only six years old, the girl began to be remembered for her strong character that contrasted with her hair full of beads and tied in two ponytails. It was for this reason that, recently, users of social networks remembered a nice video where the singer is also seen in an intimate moment in a beauty salon when she was younger

“Let’s see how it looks, now we see the results,” Danna is heard saying, while sitting on a chair and someone is washing her hair.

After that moment the actress is combed with her famous curls, to later be made up and apply a little lipstick.

they painted her nails (photo: Screenshot / Tiktok)

With Chinese hair and a cute hairstyle, Danna mentioned, “I’m going to have a manicure,” and then she goes to change and put on a white dress. With all his look ready, hea little girl posed for the camera, but after trying to turn around, she slipped and hit the floor.

Simultaneously with her fall, in the video it can be seen that even the little girl’s shoe flew off. But immediately everyone started laughing, they came to pick her up and soon applauded her.

After reliving this moment, netizens were quick to react and praised the actress for her professional achievements:

“Danna Paola was always a girl who was born to be a star, I admire her”, “God how tender”, “in those times success was present of a woman as great as Danna ”, are some of the comments that appear on TikTok.

It should be remembered that, for some time, the actress mentioned that she would move away from the recording sets for a particular reason.

Danna Paola fell (photo: Screenshot / Tiktok)

“I made the best decision of my life when I left acting”The 26-year-old artist revealed a few days ago in an interview with the EFE agency. It is worth mentioning that her international success began when she played the character of “Lucrecia” in the famous series Elite, although he mentioned that he will not be in the new season for dedicating himself completely to his music since his last album titled KO.

“Although a sixth season was confirmed, I am focused on my music, this industry deserves time and heart. I am in a very full moment with my songs. I want to act again, but for now, no, ” said Danna Paola.

The artist highlighted that the music It has served him for several things but mainly to calm anxiety, so he turned his therapy to feel much better. “It is my best therapy as well as my family and dancing. From the quarantine, what I learned the most was the balance between work and my personal life, having the time to heal yourself first.. You are first, then you and last you, sometimes we forget that, ” he said.

Remember that Danna is well known for her participation in different projects and rose to fame since she was a child, one of the first soap operas in which she appeared was in Ray of light With only 5 years of age, he was part of programs such as Sesame Street, María Belén, Long live the children !, The P. Luche Family and many more.

