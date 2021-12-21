We already know that the previous decade has more failures than successes for Microsoft, in the clear consumption area. Practically every project they started reaped bad results and we remember with longing Windows Phone, Microsoft Band… and also to Cortana. Microsoft’s virtual assistant pioneered many areas, but it ended up succumbing to the cursed decade. But did you know that it could have been called Bingo?

Steve Ballmer was betting on Bingo instead of Cortana

Thanks to the documentary of the 20 years of Xbox we have known that Steve Ballmer was reluctant to the idea of ​​Xbox. That is why we are not surprised that the former CEO of the company bet on the name Bingo. Ballmer considered this name linked to Bing and more associable with the company.

Former Virtual Assistant director Sandeep Paruchuri has told the story of how Microsoft’s AI assistant got its name from writer Alice Newton Rex. The objective was to delve into the origins of Cortana and how it came to be so relevant within the Redmond company.

While we’ve gotten a pretty good idea of ​​Microsoft’s ambitious vision for the AI ​​assistant in the years since it was leaked and released, Paruchuri and Rex told the inside story of how Cortana was named. As well as his presentation to the management and the clash that occurred between dreams and reality. Also included are interesting details about how the assistant became one of the main advertising spots for the doomed Windows Phone platform.

As had happened before, the codename had been so popular that when the real name was leaked, Alyx, popular criticism got Cortana to prevail. The later details about the decline and subsequent decommissioning of Cortana are not as interesting as I could have said… Hello Bingo.