For this 2022 full of titles of all kinds, there is one in particular that has managed to capture the attention of many players. This time we are talking about The Day Before, an open world survival MMO developed by the friends of Fntastic. Although, as we have seen in the latest gameplay at 4K and with Ray Tracing, The Day Before will be an experience similar to The Division and DayZ, hitting the market on June 21, 2022 for PC, in addition to being developed for Xbox Series X | S and PS5.

So now, while we wait for new details on this interesting title, through Steam the Minimum and Recommended Requirements of The Day Before for PC, which will take us through the open world that takes place in a deadly post-pandemic America plagued by infected and cannibalistic people, and survivors who kill each other for food, weapons and cars.

The Day Before Minimum and Recommended Requirements Revealed