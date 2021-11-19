The Xiaomi 12 is getting closer and closer. After many rumors about this device, It seems that we can already mark a date on the calendar. Although you have to be cautious until the company confirms it.

One week before Christmas

Xiaomi family 12 will arrive before Christmas, specifically the December 16, according to the leaked information. Beyond the date, what is surprising is that this presentation, which will take place in China, it will last 4 hours.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m.. It could be one of the longest presentations Xiaomi has ever made, although on some other occasion it has even divided the event into two days so that we do not lose detail.

According to the leaks, the company would make the Xiaomi 12 family official, made up of the following models: Xiaomi 12 mini, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

At the moment, all are rumors, we have to wait for confirmation from the company. Keep in mind that this presentation will take place in China, despite the fact that these devices will eventually reach the rest of the markets later.

More information | Sparrow News