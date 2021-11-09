A few months ago we went to sleep, or got up, according to each one’s schedule, thinking about what this particular Souls-style Pinocchio would be like and with steampunk aesthetic and if we would ever see it in motion. The answer is yes, and Lies of P has little to envy the other titles of the genre with a first breakthrough as spectacular as it is oppressive.

Lies of P is a complete departure from the original Pinocchio tale and the personable film produced by Walt Disney. This is a play that flirts with him terror and is inspired, without much fear to shout it from the rooftops, in Bloodborne, from which it takes not only the visual section but the combat system almost perfectly. This system will be the cornerstone of the game: a fight with parrys, dodge and counterattacks with which to make our way in search of Gepetto.

To find our father and creator, we must enter a city full of nightmare beings, dolls armed with huge greatswords and bosses to defeat. As a surprise, we will have the opportunity to direct the plot with certain decisions based on how we lie, although there is still a lot to see how this is reflected in the gameplay.

Thanks to our status as a doll, we can exchange parts of our body in order to acquire new skills in the course of fighting. In addition, Lies of P rescues the prosthetic arm of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and introduces it in this proposal thanks to which we will have different zone or defensive attacks.

Lies of P is being developed by the Korean studio Round 8 Studio, in charge of the free MMORPG Bless Unleashed, which has achieved such good results thanks to the art distribution of Bandai Namco. However, we will have to wait for this Lies of P because its approximate departure date is 2023, both for new generation consoles and PC.