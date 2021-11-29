A relatively dark cryptocurrency called Omicron (OMIC) has risen to an all-time high today as a new, rapidly spreading variant of COVID-19 was christened with the same name.

Omicron’s OMIC token hit an all-time high of $ 689 a couple of hours ago during the Asian trading session on Monday morning. The move has added another 200% gains on the day for the token and a 945% increase from Saturday., when it was trading around $ 65.

OMIC / USD pair for 7 days. Source: Coingecko.com

The token shares its name with a new variant of Covid-19 that was first discovered in South Africa on November 23.. The World Health Organization christened the rapidly spreading strain B.1.1.529 after the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet.

Cryptocurrency critic “Mr. Whale” commented that the huge price hike was a sign that things are in a “giant bubble”.

A crypto token named after the new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ is up over 650% within the 3 days, and is now worth over $ 400 million. If this isn’t a sign we’re in a giant bubble, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/7ESD1v9wgF – Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) November 28, 2021

A cryptocurrency token named after the new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ has risen more than 650% in the last 3 days, and is now worth more than $ 400 million. If this is not a sign that we are in a giant bubble, I don’t know what is.

Omicron is a decentralized reserve currency protocol that runs on Ethereum’s layer two network, Arbitrum. Its native OMIC token is backed by various other crypto assets, including stablecoin USDC and liquidity provider tokens.

It can only be traded on the decentralized exchange SushiSwap, which has seen $ 454,000 in trading volume for the OMIC / USDC pair in the last 24 hours., according to CoinGecko. The token analysis website has no further details on OMIC supply or market capitalization.

The yield farming project came into existence in early November as a fork of the DeFi OlympusDAO protocol., but it does not share any other connection to the virus apart from the name.

At the end of last week, stock markets crashed as news of the new variant of COVID spread, and on Black Friday there was a sell-off. which wiped out November gains from the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite.

Nevertheless, things look brighter as we start the new week as crypto markets are back in the green at the time of writing, after falling to its lowest levels since mid-October on Saturday. Total market capitalization is up 5.6% in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $ 2.71 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

All investments and operations involve risk, so you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: