I have not met people more dangerous, perverse and simple, as well as insufferable, than those who believe they are doing good and are apostolate of their Manichean combat against evil. This I could have signed Bad paul, or any of the thinkers and researchers you cite in your book, The Dangers of Morality: Why Morality Is a Threat to 21st Century Societies.

Because morality is a double-edged sword: creates adhesions, but also enemies. Make the world an even more Manichean place.





Origins of morality

The idea that Malo conveys, very simply, is that most of the atrocities in history have been committed by people who wanted to deliver justice or make the world a better place. A trend that now, en a dynamic of moral exhibitionism and signaling of virtue through social networks, it has reached worrying heights.

The Dangers of Morality: Why Morality is a Threat to 21st Century Societies (Deusto)

At the same time, our morality is skewed: it tends to demonize other groups (considering them immoral), which gives way to censorship and even violence (if it is exercised to end evil, how can it be immoral?). Morality, then, is a double-edged sword and has been instrumentalized by groups and individuals both to increase its status and to eliminate dissenters.

And this does not differ from religious movements of the past or holy wars. Of course, those were more harmful moral expressions than the current ones, but both are born from the same place: the desire to impose justice, your moral vision of the world, even if it means the destruction of the other person (sinking his reputation, demanding that he be fired from his job, not allowed to teach at the university, censoring his articles, throwing stones at him if he gives a rally, etc).

Thus, Malo’s book attempts to explain how all this has come about. In the first place, it addresses the adaptive origins of morality from the point of view of evolutionary psychology, why moral beliefs are different from other types of beliefs and carry social and political consequences, the natural tendency to divide the world between Us / They … and, finally, he slides examples of how social networks like Twitter act as the most stale religion, condemning to excommunication and social death those who do not unconditionally adhere to certain moral beliefs.

Particularly, I enjoy these kinds of books because they make me suspicious of all my beliefs and ideas, which allows me to improve, qualify or even discard them, while presenting most of the followers of any ideology or belief (neoliberal, left, right, etc.) in the same way: sectarian of their position. Hairless monkeys.





Bad paul is an expert psychiatrist in Evolutionary Psychology, co-author of the book Evolutionary Psychiatry: An Introduction. He is co-editor of the evolutionary biology blog The New Evolutionary Illustration and editor of the Evolution and Neurosciences blog.