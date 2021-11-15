Oh, white Christmas. That famous Christmas carol that we have all sung at one time makes mention of the snow that often accompanies these parties in some parts of the planet. However, with the choice of Christmas lights we have insisted on making it white out of the nose, although the weather does not want to be on our side. It may look very nice, but it is a big problem, because the blue lightwhiter in appearance, it is the one that contributes the most to Light pollution.

Therefore, it is worrying to see oases of nature in the middle of the city, such as the Botanical Garden of Madrid or the Palmetum of Tenerife, in which bluish Christmas lights break out long before the holidays, most likely disturbing Flora and fauna that lives in them.

To avoid all this, it is not about forgetting the Christmas decorations. Nor to return to the candles lit in fir trees that are still a tradition in countries like Denmark, where it is not uncommon to hear firemen sirens running through the city because a tree has been lit more than necessary. We can continue to resort to light bulbs, but taking into account the problems they cause. Remembering that We are not alone. That we live with countless animals and plants that are seriously affected by that light. What’s more, we ourselves are affected by it. Therefore, it is worth remembering what these harmful effects are and, incidentally, looking for some ways to avoid them.

Goodbye to the dark skies

The first detrimental effect that comes to mind when we talk about Light pollution is the loss of dark skies. This affects the observations of astronomers, but also the rest of the population, since it prevents us from enjoying the beauty of the sky.

It happens in any light, but especially blue light. This is because the waves that compose it are shorter and vibrate faster, so that they easily collide with the particles that run into the atmosphere. The result is a greater dispersion and, with her, that radiance how much damage it does to the dark skies.

Fortunately, the astronomical observatories are far from the Christmas lights. And, in general, having them close for one or two months will not rob us of much sky time from the rest of the population. We could consider it a minor problem (although it is). But this is not the only effect that we have to regret. The blue light it is also very dangerous for the health of living beings, both animals and plants. And without forgetting, of course, human beings themselves.

The dangers of blue light for animal health

There are many animals that can be affected by the Light pollution, especially by blue light.

The reasons are various. On the one hand, in the case of certain flying animals, such as birds, they can be dazzled during flight and crash into buildings, turrets or any other obstacle. As we have already seen, blue light is the most dazzles.

Insects, birds, turtles and mammals such as cows are some of the affected animals

But they are not just disoriented and dazzled. There’s also studies carried out in birds that indicate that the specimens whose nests and places of shelter are in illuminated areas with blue light tend to wake up earlier and, therefore, they rest less, with all that that implies for their health.

On the other hand, some animals that use the moon and the stars to orient themselves they may be confused. This is the case, for example, of turtles. When the hatchlings hatch from the egg, they must return to the sea, for which they are guided precisely by the stars in the sky. However, if in the opposite direction they have other even brighter blue lights they can get confused, head towards the city and end up, at the very least, lost. And in the worst case, run over.

Even It has been seen that lighting with White LEDs, with a greater blue component, suppresses the production of melatonin in cows, affecting the development of dairy calves.

Also insects they get confused and fly towards the luminaries. This can make them fly non-stop around them until fall faint or die charred. And besides, it keeps them away from where they should be, so they are not accessible, neither to pollinate the plants in their area nor as food for the animals that feed on them. And this, again, is especially serious with blue light.

There are numerous studies that state that light at wavelengths located between 400 and 500 nanometers it is lethal to insects such as mosquitoes, fruit flies, or flour beetles. Interestingly, it seems that mortality will also depend on what phase of its metamorphosis be found. For example, according to a published study in 2018, the eggs are affected at 405 nanometers, the larvae between 405 and 466 and the pupae at 466.

In addition, adults will be more or less affected depending on the photon density. They will die more at 417 nm, with a low photon density, and at 466 with high densities. Of course, this work was carried out with fruit flies, so the exact wavelengths cannot be extrapolated to other species, as another study that had been published previously points out, in 2014.

The lethal wavelength depends on the metamorphosis phase

These studies did not delve as much into the causes as into the most damaging wavelengths. However, another that was published in 2017Yes, he pointed out two factors as responsible. On the one hand, the loss of melanin in the exoskeleton, which gives rise to smaller larvae and delays metamorphosis. On the other, a impaired immune function in adult insects.

All of this is proposed in some studies as a method to fight pests. However, we cannot forget that insects are insects, whether they form pests or not, and that blue light, including that of Christmas lights, will be harmful to everyone.

Also plants

If the insects are not in place, they cannot pollinate. This is one of the ways that blue light also affects plants. But it is not the only one.

For instance, it has been observed that some trees exposed to a lot of lighting sprout before, when perhaps the temperatures are not yet conducive to it. And there are also plants, What the Clover Lotus pedunculatus, whose flowering is suppressed by exposure to artificial lighting.

This, in addition, entails new collateral effects, because if the plant does not flower, the aphids that feed on it will also die.

Light pollution affects humans too

Human beings can also be greatly affected by Light pollution, especially for the blue light. In fact, it can affect us directly within our homes.

This is so because they are the wavelengths corresponding to blue light which, as we have also seen in cows, suppress the synthesis of melatonin. This is a hormone that contributes to sleep, so this deletion dangerously affects our rest.

Therefore, we are no longer talking only about exteriors. To have blue christmas lights in the place where we are going to sleep is not a good idea, as it will not help us to progressively achieve sleep.

Would all this happen with the Christmas lights?

Many of the effects we have mentioned so far are the effect of a continuous exposure to blue light.

For example, it is also known to affect the ability of moths to forage and colonize new places. However, the studies that have reached these conclusions have been followed for decades with these insects.

Some effects take a long time, but others are instantaneous

The Christmas lights only stay on for a month. Or two in some cases. We might think that they are not harmful, but they are. And is that the simple contact with blue light yes it is dangerous for some insects, especially for their larvae. In addition, everything concerning sleep and glare confusion can also be generated in much less time. That is why it is so dangerous to light places as full of nature as parks and gardens.

Or anywhere in the city, actually. The urban biodiversity is very important and this type of actions derived from the Light pollution they pose a great danger to her.

What can we do to avoid this light pollution?

Does this mean that we should have some dark parties, without Christmas lights? Not much less.

We simply must learn to celebrate without harming. To do this, it is first important to pay attention to the hue of the lights. The warmer the better. Blue light and cold tones in general are the most damaging, both for the sky and for living beings.

In some parts of Spain, such as Andalusia, Christmas lighting is already being regulated to avoid the effects of light pollution

But, in addition, it is important to have them on for as little time as possible. And that is something that, fortunately, is already being taken into account when legislating in some places. In Andalucia, for example, have a draft decree to regulate protection against Light pollution, in whose draft submitted to public information reference is made to Christmas lights.

Specifically, it is stated that it must be turned off at night, except on a few specific days, agreed by the town hall concerned. In addition, it must be “minimize ignition period that exceeds the range between December 22 and January 6 and, in no case, will it turn on before December 8 “.

This type of measure takes precedence over the situation in other cities in Spain where there seems to be a competition internal to see who puts more lights. A competition that perhaps fuels the egos of the fighters, but at a price as expensive as the lost storm of the sky and the health of flora, fauna and its own citizens. It is too expensive a price just for a little pride.