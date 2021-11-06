It is almost like a tradition. ASO uses Facebook to publish in the first bars of November the first list of entries for the Dakar in the category of motorcycles and quads. For the 2022 edition, the toughest rally-raid in the world has a notable rise in the number of registrants, something understandable since the 2021 edition was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the volume of ‘riders’ who have formalized their registration for the 44th edition of the Dakar has grown by 42% in the motorcycle category and 15% in quads. Figures that translate into the participation of 151 ‘motards’ and 22 ‘riders’ in quads.

Kevin Benavides tops the list of entries in the motorcycle category with the number # 1 as current champion of the category. Ricky Brabec will wear # 2 and Sam Sunderland will wear # 3. Among the elite drivers, Pablo Quintanilla will wear # 7 and Nacho Cornejo will wear # 11. They go out of the usual tendency to use a number under some of the pilots called to fight for the Dakar as is the case of Toby Price (# 18), Adrien Van Beveren (# 42) or Matthias Walkner (# 52). It should be noted that 26 pilots compete in the Elite class, while 31 will face the Dakar 2022 without assistance in the ‘Original’ modality.

In Spanish key, The absences of Laia Sanz (cars), Oriol Mena, Daniel Albero and Tosha Schareina stand out. With everything, in the Dakar 2022 there will be sixteen ‘motards’, the same as a year ago. Of course, there will be two ‘riders’ on quads, one more. The list of Spanish ‘motards’ is made up of Lorenzo Santolino (# 15), Joan Pedrero (# 17), Rachid Al-lal Lahadil (# 51), Jaume Betriu (# 74), Joan Barreda (# 88), Sara García (# 98), Javi Vega (# 99) -in the ‘Original’ category-, Josep Mas Arcos (# 104), Marc Calmet (# 108), José Averst Goalkeeper (# 112), Eduardo Iglesias (# 118), Sandra Gomez (# 128), Isaac Feliu (# 134), Carles Falcón (# 135), Albert Martín (# 136) and José María García (# 140). For its part, on quads will be Toni Vingut (# 184) and Alex Feliu (# 195).