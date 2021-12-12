Ahead of its release next week, Marvel and Sony are pursuing a meta-promotion strategy for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: Far from home I leave Peter Parker from Tom holland With his secret identity revealed, after Special Effects-centric villain Jake Gyllenhall Mystery sent a doctored video to JK Simmons’ Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson, which appeared to show that Spider-Man was responsible for the destruction caused by the villain. Jonah broadcast the video, along with Spider-Man’s secret identity, to the world at the end of the second installment of the trilogy.

If a few days ago we revealed that the Bugle had opened an account in Tik tok To attack our favorite Marvel superhero, today we found that there is also a physical edition of the newspaper in New York City.

A couple of Reddit users ran into one of them in New York and posted some photos from Bugle’s post. As you can see, not only is it a complete recreation of a Daily Bugle newsstand, with an official-looking logo, but the various headlines go along the editorial line of the publication with headlines attacking our friend and neighbor. Some of them pray like this, «Superheroes to blame for the influx of automated claims ”, Bitten man! Does a new hero in disguise emerge? Doctors say, ‘This is not how science works,’ “ “Petition to Reveal Parker’s Birth Certificate Gains Ground”, “Information Wanted: A Tentacled Man Wanted for Interrogation (Complete with Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock Police Sketch)”. You can see the images below:

; new advadsCfpAd (232654);

Spider-Man: No way home hits theaters on December 17 and will see the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro, among others.

Cinemascomics.com | Cinema, comics and series