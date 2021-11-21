The low-cost brand of the Rombo group threw itself fully into the pool of electric cars, practically without knowing how a more than risky play would come out. Now, a year later on sale, it has established itself as one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe.

Dacia is the low-cost brand of the Franco-Japanese group of Renault and Nissan. Two brands that have been flying alone for a long time in the field of electric cars and with truly overwhelming success. A condition that in Dacia they did not have all with them, because the high cost of electrical technology directly breaks the philosophy of low cost.

However, what was considered an interesting and risky bet, has finally been translated into a real success, since the Dacia Spring is not only the smallest SUV sold in Europe, but also it is one of the cheapest electric cars on the continent, and with a terrible lawsuit in tow. By the end of last spring, the Romanian with Indian genes was already one of the zero-label models literally taking Germany by storm, and today your order books are being filled at breakneck speed.

The interior of the Dacia Spring has a fair equipment but with technology

Dacia Spring lawsuit fumes real smoke

The Spring is a true second car, intended for eminently urban use, with very contained features and sufficient electric autonomy for daily commutes. Proof of this is that it only has four seats, a tiny trunk, and a 33 kW electric motor – equivalent to a maximum power of 44 hp– powered by a battery with a capacity of 26.8 kWh, offering a maximum autonomy of 230 kilometers, which can be 305 kilometers if the use is exclusive in the city, according to the WLTP cycle.

The firm has also opted for a version intended for professionals, recently launching the Dacia Spring Business. But the cheapest electric car in Europe has become a real problem for interested customers, and for the brand itself, as it is manufactured exclusively in China and they cannot cope. Since its launch in Europe last March, accumulates 40,000 orders, at a rate of 5,000 units per month.

Price and equipment of the Dacia Spring Business, the version intended for professionals Read news

Xavier Martinet, Dacia Sales and Marketing Director, said that “With 40,000 orders in eight months, the Dacia Spring got off to an excellent start. The Spring makes electric mobility accessible to all and is aimed both at customers who are already familiar with Dacia and at new customers. Be patient if you are interested, because the brand is already giving delivery times of up to 10 months, and the case of this model is not related to microchips …