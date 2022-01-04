The Dacia Sandero is the most sold car to individuals in Spain in 2021

The Dacia Sandero has been the best-selling car in Spain to private customers during 2021. The Romanian utility vehicle closed the year with a total of 20,419 registered units. For yet another year, the Sandero has been the best-selling Dacia model in Spanish dealerships.

2021 has been a very turbulent year for the automotive sector in Spain. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are still being felt in activity and, as if that were not enough, the stock crisis in dealerships due to the global shortage of semiconductors and microchips, has led to a “perfect storm.” Despite this situation, Dacia has been able to weather, to a large extent, the problems that hover over the industry.

Although this year none of the Romanian firm’s models has led the sales ranking, it can boast of having achieved an important achievement. The Dacia Sandero was the best-selling car in Spain in 2021 to private customers. This particular award has been linked to the Dacia utility vehicle for a few years.

The Dacia Sandero is the best-selling car to individuals in Spain since 2013

Dacia Sandero sales in Spain in 2021



In the period between the months of January and December 2021, the Sandero registrations in Spanish territory accumulated a total of 20,419 units, which represents a fall of 15.04% compared to the previous year. By the way, it should be remembered that the Sandero was the best-selling model in 2020, clearly imposing itself on such tough rivals as the SEAT León.

Throughout the year that we have just left behind, the Sandero has undergone a comprehensive renovation. And it is that the launch of the third generation took place. A generational change that affected, to some extent, commercial performance since the departure of the old model and the entry of the new one disrupted registrations for a certain time.

The Sandero returns to lead the registrations of Dacia. What’s more, it practically doubled the sales of the company’s second most popular model, the Dacia Duster, with 12,404 units sold.

Dacia Sandero vs Dacia Duster, video comparison of the best-selling Dacia models in Spain

The car most sold to individuals in Spain since 2013



Dacia can boast of having in its portfolio the best-selling car in Spain to private customers consecutively since 2013. Since its launch in 2008, almost a quarter of a million Spaniards have purchased a Sandero. The vast majority, 75%, have chosen the Sandero Stepway version. In addition, the ECO-G motorization with bifuel technology accounts for a very important part of the sales. This allows the Sandero to be the best-selling gas car in Spain.

Although the success of the Sandero is indisputable among private customers, the truth is that Dacia occupies the fourth position among the most popular brands in that channel. In 2021, Dacia sales reached 36,771 units sold, 6.66% less than in 2020.