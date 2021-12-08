The Cyberquad for kids has become a commercial success. What prices are being appreciated in the second-hand market?

Tesla is one of the oldest manufacturers in the electric car market. For a decade, it has managed to maintain its competitive advantage. All this, in addition, taking into account the incredible investments that manufacturers have made since the beginning of the success of the first-generation Model S. How much it has rained since that year 2012 in which the deliveries of the mythical sedan began without polluting emissions! Many things have happened since then.

2021 has been a year of profound change at Tesla. From the problems with the Berlin Gigafactory, through the shortage of supplies or, of course, by the breaking of all-time highs in the listing price. Tesla has become a benchmark that seems to continue to maintain its differentiation. This position has allowed the company to indulge itself when it comes to production. Did you know that they sell a quad?

If you are a regular fan of the brand, you will know how eccentric the presentations of the new versions of their vehicles are. The one that featured the Cybertruck also attracted attention by showing the first images of the Cyberquad. Back then, it was a vehicle that. apparently, it was only going to serve to highlight the storage qualities of the pickup. After the multiple compliments, Tesla confirmed its potential production.

What we did not expect was to see, just before the end of the year, the arrival of a variant designed, above all, for children. Yes, it is a Cyberquad that has been adapted for the smallest of the family. Its qualities are, without a doubt, differentials compared to any other option on the market. Now, to what extent can a product of these characteristics be a commercial success if its price is practically around $ 2,000?

Let’s see what has happened to this particular model, to what extent we are facing a speculative bubble in terms of the electricity business model and, above all, why the company’s brand image can be sustainable in the medium and long term. Here are some of the keys to the technology proposed by the most outstanding electric car firm on the market.

Cyberquad sold out due to speculation and brand differentiation

Tesla, without hardly contributing through advertising, has carved out a niche in the market. It has also done so by encouraging marketing based on the online channel. It is a proposal that stands out, mainly, for make the most of the brand image as the main claim. The Cyberquad model, in its edition for children, has become one of the most anticipated gifts on the market. Well, not expected either, because it has been a surprise with all its lyrics.

as can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, Tesla’s latest product is already the subject of speculation. As has happened on other occasions, match a product with high expectations with a production Limited can cause bargain prices to skyrocket after just a few days. This is precisely what has happened again. What a surprise! The truth is that you could see it coming.

Some lucky users, taking advantage of the fact that they do not have a priority over this product, have decided to sell their reservation right at prices much higher than those for sale. So if the original model was available to the public for about $ 1,900, you are starting to see units at a much more outrageous price. Most options present for sale are priced up to $ 4,000. It is what is the fact of being a differential company.

Speculation above all to explain its commercial success

Curiously, we are facing a product that Tesla itself will not even produce. Is about a collaboration between the design program of the company with Radio Flyer, a company that already has another scale model for children based on the Model S. Undoubtedly, this proposal is, theoretically, more striking because of what the Cyberquad may represent in the next years.

It is not about a model especially differential in terms of dynamic qualities. The truth is that it does not need it either, since it is intended to be a kind of toy. In fact, it is limited to 16 km / h. Now, to what extent are we faced with a differential solution?

Tesla has simply incorporated its design team and permission to use your trademark. For the rest, it is a secondary product that, of course, has the guarantee of having been marketed, in addition, on the company’s online platform.

Related topics: Motor

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe