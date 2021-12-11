In 1983, Michael Mann decided that the adaptation of ‘The Keep’, a novel by F. Paul Wilson, would be his second feature film after the impressive ‘Thief’ (‘Thief’, 1981). ‘The Keep’, titled in Spain ‘El torreón’ in the good old days of CiC Video’s VHS, became a project as cursed as the interior of the fortress where a story of reminiscences unfolds lovecraftian and cosmic horrors unheard of in Hollywood.

Castle of terror

Mann’s intention was to bring to the screen the odyssey of horror and nazis definitive: the original duration of his film reached up to 210 minutes, ending at just 90 minutes, which makes it absolutely impossible for anything you see to make sense.

The death of Wally veevers During the filming he also explained many other things. Veevers, special effects genius and responsible for the fantastic beauty of classics such as ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Superman’ or ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’, could not finish off the bestial task that Mann was up to.

Scott Glenn, one of the protagonists, assures that he has never seen the film in its entirety and that the big problem with it was that the man who made Superman fly, the most brilliant type of special effects in the world, was hired even though he was not feeling well at the time. Wally Veevers had heart problems, but Mann kept filming against the black velvet in those big sets full of cables while everyone wondered if they should not be facing a green or blue background. The technician always assured that he had everything under control, but his tragic and premature end they left the tape orphaned of magic.

There are films forgotten by the history of cinema, works that survive only in the distant memory of small circles of cult lovers. On many occasions, these titles are the only triumph of a late author who ends up losing track. But is that ‘The Keep’ is a studio film by Michael Mann. However, the one who seems to have completely forgotten the film is Paramount, who has long since does not want to hear about her. Mann himself rarely looks back, a failure that kept him out of the sets for about three years.





Man came to the keep as one of the emerging talents in the United States after his first film, which was very well received at Cannes. In addition, the filmmaker also knew the world of television well. For its second feature film, Paramount put a little more than $ 6 million on the table that would end up being double. And it does not seem too high a figure for a metaphysical horror movie, a fairy tale for adults that will show the essence of evil in all its splendor and that would also feature an all-star in the form of an artistic team.

The photography would be the responsibility of Alex Thomson, one of the best and most experienced British filmmakers, creator of the light of ‘Legend’ or ‘Excalibur’. On the set would also be John Box, artistic director of ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ or ‘Doctor Zhivago’. In addition to the aforementioned Veevers Enki Bilal was hired as the designer of the creature that haunts the fortress. And what about the music, where Mann returns to Tangerine Dream, one of the pillars of German electro and signing the music of his previous work or of ‘Risky Business’,’ Carga maldita ‘or the magisterial ’70 minutes to flee’.

Hell on earth in the set

That former film student in London he had surrounded himself with the best technicians Britons for a scheduled filming in the UK. Solid actors in the cast. Gabriel Byrne, Ian McKellen, Jürgen Prochnow, Scott Glenn, and Alberta Watson. A talented filmmaker, a dream team, a filming in England, far from the pressure of the studios. Well, it was the opposite.

The film was shot at Shepperton Studios for some interiors, and in Wales, where the production set the Romanian village facility and fortress exteriors in a slate quarry. The locations on the screen are hypnotic and give the film a special atmosphere as impressive as the Gothic-influenced castle from the original novel.





However, this decision will cause filming to be long delayed, because the sites were not fully accessible. Thus, it was necessary to build an elevator to allow access to the quarry, located 180 meters deep. With the rain and the cold, the teams bogged down. The adventure, which was only to last a few weeks, will end up occupying almost a year. Problems with the elevator, the mud invading the facilities, the lights that could not stand the cold … technical problems were constantly accumulating.

Since Michael Mann is very much Michael Mann, his requests were not necessarily in line with the technical (the use of smoke is difficult to manage outdoors, and there is a lot here) and budgetary possibilities. I think many conflicts on set between Oscar-winning technicians and a Mann redoing scenes even more than forty times, as well as changing the work plan overnight if he had a new idea.

In a humid environment, where the cold destroys you after a few hours, the morale of the team quickly collapsed, causing rebellions against a director who was fond of experiments and who kept demanding the impossible. Even the actors would end up turning against the production, demanding economic improvements for their participation. With a long shoot and the budget completely out of orbit, Paramount had enough. Mann did not collect his salary to have more weeks of filming, and legend has it that he made money from a robbery by an ex-criminal who worked as a technical advisor on his first film.





‘The keep’ is cursed for Mann. Veevers hadn’t left any notes, and the tricks and secrets he had in mind went to his grave with him. Paramount, who already at that moment does not want to know anything about the film, refuses to choose a replacement. Mann, assisted by other set technicians, attempted to finalize the effects of the fight between the Golem and the Guardian, something that Weevers had envisioned as a rereading of Stanley Kubrick’s space masterpiece.

Mann though exhausted and stranded Due to a study that considers him a dangerous esthete for his finances, he will continue his filming until the end. The director wanted to offer a powerful reflection on human nature through his usual existentialist vision of life, where man is defined above all by his choices. With ‘El torreón’ he wanted to create an original universe, a sensory experience never seen before. And the truth is that it was close.





Mann’s cut of more than 3 hours (210 minutes) goes through test screenings that will end the film. The montage is rejected and Mann is more outside than inside. Too dark, too long, too expensiveIncomplete, the film will be edited in a hurry and then released with some anonymity in a version of an hour and a half that will not find its audience or interest the critics. Once seen it is evident that this assembly was carried out as quickly as possible. Likewise, during its various broadcasts on American television, the film has offered different developments and outcomes, sometimes being broadcast the different test versions for which the film was massacred by the studio.

For years, many movie, filmmaker, or novel fans have begged for a complete edit, but neither the studio nor Mann seem to want to know anything about it. ‘El torreón’ is a perfect example of an imperfect, wobbly work that walks between the sublime and the absolute failure. Produced by a studio that dreamed of owning its own ‘Alien’ and directed by a filmmaker looking for his ‘2001’, it’s impossible to know if the movie would have been a success if it had turned out well. However, its miserable 90 minutes make it clear that there was a story behind and some inordinate ambitions, the ones that made the cinema great.