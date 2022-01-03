There are several logical reasons for why James Bond does not use an iPhone on his missions.

You’ve probably already seen a few 007 movies in the movies, on TV, or on your subscription service, and it’s clear that it’s a timeless license, with regular movie releases that get the community hooked.

This secret agent always drives the best vehicles, wears the best suits and also makes use of the best technological devices such as mobile phones.

However, even though the iPhone is one of the world’s best-selling mobile phones, you’ve probably never seen good old James Bond use an Apple phone, and apparently everything has an explanation.

And it is that if we look, from Royal Casino In 2006, we have seen James Bond use Sony technology devices, something quite logical considering that it is Sony itself that distributes the films.

But things have changed in the latest release of No time to die, where our favorite secret agent conducts most of his technological experiments with a Nokia phone, a well-known brand but far from some devices like the recent iPhones.

As they comment on WiredIf the secret agent carried an iPhone, it would be very easy to track, because the iPhone is not exactly an example when it comes to user privacy and location, and more considering how some elements such as AirTags work.

You might also think that the Nokia is not an example of privacy in the market, but the key is that in this case Nokia has reached an agreement with Sony so that its brand appears in the latest film, with which there is a lot of money to be had. medium.

On the other hand, the Nokia XR20 from No time to die is a robust phone, resistant to scratches and shocks, so you can understand that James Bond uses this device for each of his secret missions.