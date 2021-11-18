We have finally seen the emoticons that could arrive on Android and iOS by the end of 2022, which has helped us to answer the eternal question: where do emojis come from and how are they approved? Let’s see it.

The latest batch of emojis that are being reviewed so that they can appear in 2022 has been made public, and we can finally get a first look at them thanks to the document published by the Unicode Consortium (which will even reach Instagram).

The list includes some interesting emojis, such as the shaking face, two new heart colors, as well as hands that make a pushing movement (which, fixed, is fashionable).

Everybody the emojis that appear in the list are candidates, not chosen, which means they have been selected for review, but they are not guaranteed to pass the final cutoff and be made public.

That said, we are going to answer a very common question these days: How are the new emojis chosen?

Well, everything goes through the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit standards organization which is responsible for the Unicode standard (which makes emojis universally available on all platforms).

Once the emojis are initially proposed (within an open submission window of April 15 to August 31 of each year), the best ones are voted until they pass the final cut.

Among the members who vote for the new emojis, following a pre-established selection of criteria, are Apple, Google, Microsoft and Emojipedia, among others.

When the new emojis are officially approved for public release, both Apple and Google have to add support for them on their respective mobile platforms, which takes time, hence not all systems have emojis at the same time.

The emojis that are finally approved for this new batch should be available for public use with the release of Unicode 15.0, which will arrive in September 2022So don’t worry, there’s still a whole year left.